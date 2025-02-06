Chiva-Som, the wellness brand that has led the field in holistic wellness since opening in Thailand in 1995, is celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2025. Its dedication to innovation continues following the development of the groundbreaking Family Wellness and Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) offering at its latest sister property, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar, which celebrates three years in 2025. This year, the brand will unveil a host of new services which will launch at the Hua Hin flagship including a Metabolic Reset, Weather-Responsive Wellness and Tailored Men’s and Women’s wellness programmes.

Globally acclaimed for its innovative approach, Chiva-Som has consistently set new standards in sustainable, integrative, personalised care and remains dedicated to advancing its effective, results-driven philosophy further. This milestone reflects a legacy built on transforming lifestyles through a unique blend of traditional wellness philosophies, the latest evidence-based treatments, and an ethos centred around holistic wellbeing for both individuals and the planet. Its wellness journeys are tailored to suit guests of all ages, reaffirming its commitment to holistic health and extending its dedication as a destination that nurtures the wellbeing of entire families.

Chiva-Som Hua Hin continues to precision-target its offerings in line with guests’ needs and they are designed to be enjoyed from young adulthood onwards. Recognising this stage of life as a critical phase of development, this concept emphasises the importance of family bonding and multigenerational relationships in fostering physical and mental wellbeing.

Personalised wellness plans ensure that the health needs of each family member are met; activities include fitness sessions, mindful practices, and digital detoxes as well as active and outdoor activities, to allow families to engage in shared experiences that bridge generational gaps and strengthen family connections. By encouraging an active lifestyle, normalising good nutrition and introducing and developing mindfulness, art expression, breathing techniques and meditation, young adults are inspired to engage with and explore healthy and sustainable lifestyle habits long term.

Founded by Boonchu Rojanastien, and now under the stewardship of his son Krip, with grandson Win acting as operations manager, Chiva-Som’s multi-award-winning flagship in Hua Hin has been more than a wellness destination over the past 30 years. It is a sanctuary for transformative wellness and personal growth and has been favoured by leaders in the fields of fashion and entertainment, captains of industry and royal families from around the world as well as wellness aficionados who believe in investing in their health. Following in these footsteps, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar, which will mark its third year in operation in 2025, is similarly quickly establishing itself as a ‘must visit’ wellness destination.

Reflecting on Chiva-Som’s 30-year milestone, Krip Rojanastien, Chairman and CEO of Chiva-Som, speaks about the brand’s lasting impact and commitment to wellness:

“For three decades, Chiva-Som has been more than a destination; it has been a family mission and a personal journey that began in 1995. Now in its third decade of family leadership, Chiva-Som continues to embrace the values of wellness, community, and sustainability. Today’s guests are not just seeking a place to stay, but they are also looking for life-enhancing experiences that resonate with their values, especially those to do with nature and local communities. Seeing the impact we have made on people’s lives – whether that be in our local communities or in the lives of our guests – is profoundly humbling and is it particularly exciting to see the value we bring guests through the generations. We have seen many returning with their children and grandchildren, who have become a new generation of devotees.

At our second resort, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar, children are welcome from birth, and we have developed a specialised family wellness offering so that we can inspire ever younger guests.

Our vision is to encourage a culture of wellness and healthy living across all ages whilst shaping the next generation to understand the importance of wellness and sustainability as interconnected concepts. As we celebrate our 30th year, we look forward to building on this legacy, inspiring wellbeing in Thailand, Qatar and beyond.”

Known for its serene environments, highly personalised retreats, and unwavering commitment to sustainable practices, Chiva-Som embraces a philosophy of wellness that transcends the individual to encompass the wellbeing of the planet. At Chiva-Som, sustainability goes hand-in-hand with wellness. This commitment is reflected across resort operations—from social responsibility and resource management to community enhancement—driving its journey toward becoming zero-waste, and carbon-neutral in the near future.

Chiva-Som has consistently distinguished itself in the sustainable wellness space by innovating and evolving while staying true to its core philosophy of holistic wellbeing. In line with its innovative ethos, the 30th anniversary unveils an array of new programmes and services at Chiva-Som Hua Hin that respond to wellness challenges caused by environmental and lifestyle factors, from programmes addressing our changing seasons and weather systems, a Metabolic Reset programme, and tailored gender specific health offerings, to providing an increasingly deep understanding of longevity habits, emotional growth and multisensory wellness.

New Wellness Innovations at Chiva-Som Hua Hin

Weather-Responsive Wellness

With climate change impacting global health, Chiva-Som’s Weather-Responsive Wellness programme equips guests with tools to adjust their wellness practices to environmental shifts. The programme features evening wellness sessions, including sound baths and movement classes, as well as workshops and wellness talks that foster informed, proactive wellness choices. Addressing rising environmental risks to skin health, Chiva-Som Hua Hin also introduces a comprehensive Full Body Skin Assessment by dermatologists at Niranlada Medi-Spa, utilising the advanced Dermlite5 dermatoscope. This state-of-the-art assessment provides a detailed skin analysis, examining hydration levels, skin health, and specific areas of concern. It also evaluates the effects of environmental factors like UV exposure and humidity on skin, assessing potential skin cancer risks heightened by increased UV radiation. Dermatologists will then offer personalised skincare guidance tailored to each guest’s skin type and environmental conditions, helping them to manage skin health effectively in an evolving climate.

Metabolic Reset programme

Responding to the rising use of weight loss medications, Chiva-Som Hua Hin has developed a Metabolic Reset programme. This integrative approach supports guests transitioning off medication while preserving muscle and promoting healthy fat loss. The programme includes a comprehensive health assessment to set personalised goals, followed by high-protein, nutrient-dense foods and regular consultations with a nutritionist for ongoing adjustments. Strength training and cardiovascular programmes support muscle retention, while guidance on essential vitamins, minerals and supplements that can aid in muscle preservation and fat loss, provide support for lasting overall wellness. Apart from the physical and nutritional support, behavioural support is also provided with stress management techniques, such as mindfulness and relaxation exercises, along with steps to develop healthy, sustainable habits.

Building Longevity Lifestyle Habits

Dedicated to functional fitness and vitality, at Chiva-Som Hua Hin the Longevity programme introduces services such as BlazePod Neuro Muscular Training to enhance speed, coordination, and agility in guests of all ages. Functional Movement Screening (FMS) and Inbody Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis have also been added to the gym’s upgraded fitness assessments, providing in-depth insights into body composition and movement. New equipment additions include the Aviron Rowing Machine, Concept II Skierg, and VIPR (Vitality, Performance, Reconditioning), an innovative resistance training tool that collectively enhance cardiovascular fitness, strength, and core stability, supporting overall fitness and longevity. Additionally, the wellness team is introducing Magsculpt, a non-invasive therapy utilising Peripheral Magnetic Stimulation (PMS) with 300 Tesla magnetic waves to relieve nerve pain and address various acute and chronic discomforts. Beach activities are integrated to offer a fun, engaging approach to physical fitness that connects guests with nature—sun, sand, and sea. These activities not only promote physical and mental wellbeing but also foster connections among guests, enhancing overall health and longevity.

Emotional Growth

Embracing cultural wellness traditions and expert insights, Chiva-Som Hua Hin’s Emotional Growth series will bring renowned visiting consultants throughout 2025. Aiming to offer powerful guided journey of self-discovery through deep, meaningful conversations and transformative wellness experiences, this approach uses methods such as deep talk therapy, art expression, sound and music therapy, and mindfulness practices to foster self-reflection, reduce stress, and promote emotional balance. Guided by wellness experts, it offers a path toward inner clarity and rejuvenation without needing a physical journey, encouraging holistic wellbeing through introspective dialogue and therapeutic experiences. The series offers guests exclusive access to guidance from renowned experts.

Tailored Men’s and Women’s wellness

Chiva-Som expands its wellness offerings with new, gender-specific services for men and women at the resort in Thailand. At Chiva-Som Hua Hin it includes pre- and post-pregnancy yoga, specialised exercises for perimenopause, menopause, and andropause, and a targeted pelvic massage to relieve pain, improve circulation, and enhance muscle function. Additionally, Kegel exercises are offered in both private and group settings, supporting pelvic floor strength to benefit bladder control, post-pregnancy recovery, and prostate health. Rounding out the programme, a health talk.