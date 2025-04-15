Conrad Centennial Singapore will now go by the name Conrad Singapore Marina Bay beginning today, 15th April.

The name change reflects the hotel’s connection to the evolution of Marina Bay as a global destination whilst staying true to its legacy of hospitality.

For over two decades, the hotel has been a landmark, growing alongside the dynamic transformation of Marina Bay and delivering the thoughtful, intuitive service that defines Conrad.

A natural progression

This name change marks a natural progression that embraces the energy of its surroundings and captures the vibrant spirit of the area.

As a cornerstone of the district’s development, the hotel remains committed to innovation in service and excellence in experience.

Come early next year, Conrad Singapore Marina Bay will launch a reimagined dining concept to take the place of its current signature restaurant Oscar’s.

The hotel is also slated to unveil a remodeled lobby that redefines the arrival experience while preserving its identity as a living gallery.

These changes will be complemented by guest programming that offers deeper connections to Marina Bay’s cultural, artistic, and culinary vibrance,