Cross Hotels & Resorts signs two new hotels in Batam

Cross Hotels & Resorts announced that it has signed up two lifestyle hotels in the dynamic Indonesian province of Batam.

The dual-branded initiative is set to redefine the island’s hospitality landscape with bold architecture, vibrant social hubs, and immersive experiences tailored to today’s style-conscious and next-gen travellers.

Cross Batam The Mix and Cross Vibe Batam The Mix are both located strategically within The Mix, a landmark 5-in-1 integrated development in Pasir Putih, Batam Centre.

An important venture

Developed by PT MIG Putra Indonesia, a joint venture between PURI Group Indonesia and Rima Properties Group Malaysia, this exciting project marks Cross Hotels & Resorts’ second venture on Batam, reinforcing the brand’s growing commitment to the island’s transformation into a regional hub for lifestyle, leisure, and MICE tourism.

Catering to a diverse range of guests from Singaporean weekenders and domestic holiday-makers to Gen Z explorers, wellness travellers, and corporate event planners—the hotels offer unmatched convenience, located minutes from the Batam Centre Point International Ferry Terminal and Hang Nadim International Airport.

Cross Batam The Mix offers generously sized suites starting from 115 sqm, with sleek living areas and fully-equipped kitchenettes, crafted for travellers who appreciate space, comfort, and thoughtful design.

Meanwhile, Cross Vibe Batam The Mix, located in the 23-storey Iconic View Tower, promises a playful, design-forward escape for the new generation of travellers.

The hotels are scheduled to open in phases starting in 2027, with full operations anticipated by 2028.

Together, they will form the heart of a lively new ecosystem comprising residences, entertainment, retail, and leisure: an urban blueprint for Batam’s future.

Whether guests are looking to enjoy spa and wellness offerings, lively rooftop social scenes, family-friendly experiences, or productive corporate retreats, Cross Batam The Mix and Cross Vibe Batam The Mix promise a seamless blend of comfort, style, and connectivity.

From curated culinary journeys to spaces that encourage collaboration and creativity, these hotels are designed to deliver meaningful and memorable stays for every type of traveller.

A significant milestone

Cross Hotels & Resorts CEO Harry Thaliwal declared that this latest partnership marks a milestone for his team and amplifies the strength of Cross’ dual-brand strategy in key locations like Batam.

Thailwal said: “We are honoured to collaborate with PT MIG Putra Indonesia on this visionary project. With Cross bringing our signature ‘Luxury by Design’ approach and Cross Vibe infusing youthful energy through ‘Stay, Chill, Enjoy’, we are confident that these hotels will redefine the guest experience and accelerate Batam’s evolution as a regional lifestyle and business destination. This deal reflects our belief in the immense potential of Batam and our continued mission to deliver owner value through meaningful partnerships.”

Likewise, PT MIG Putra Indonesia president-director Wagiman expressed that it was both an honour and a privilege to collaborate with Cross Hotels & Resorts in developing The Mix Project. Wagiman said: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone, not just for our businesses, but for the guests, travellers, and communities we both serve. Together, we are combining our shared commitment to excellence, service, and innovation to create truly elevated experiences. We look forward to a successful journey ahead, one that brings growth, opportunity, and lasting impact.”

Cross’ country manager in Indonesia Evan Burns added: “These hotels are designed to become more than just places to stay; they’ll be places to gather, to celebrate, and to experience Batam through a fresh lens. This expansion reflects our commitment to shaping meaningful guest journeys that go beyond the expected.”