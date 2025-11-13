Cruise Traveller announces its extended Black Friday sale

Australian small-ship cruise specialist Cruise Traveller recently launched a special, extended Black Friday sale.

Australian travellers who book one of 17 handpicked journeys across Antarctica, the Arctic, or Europe can receive up to US$2000 in credit for airfares and savings of up to 40 percent if they book by 5th December.

Cruise Traveller’s new bonus offer includes 17 selected expedition sailings with Atlas Ocean Voyages from seven to 19 nights departing between January and July 2026, including destinations like Antarctica, the Arctic, Scandinavia, the Mediterranean, and Western Europe.

According to Atlas Ocean Voyages president and CEO James A Rodriguez: “Our extended Black Friday offering gives travellers more opportunities to experience Atlas Ocean Voyages’ immersive expeditions and luxury yacht experiences. With limited suites available on our 2026 Arctic and Antarctica expeditions, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these exceptional savings and discover the world’s most extraordinary destinations with Atlas.”

Fares include onboard beverages and gratuities, and in Antarctica, Zodiac and land excursions are also included.

Global explorations sans the fuss

According to Cruise Traveller managing director Joe O’Sullivan, Atlas Ocean Voyages is a perfect fit for Australians keen to explore the world without formality and fuss.

O’Sullivan said: “Australians love adventure and experiencing unique and exotic regions with other like-minded travellers and that’s exactly what Atlas Ocean Voyages excels at with their focus on low-impact discovery, effortless elegance and ease, elevated cuisine, personal service and affordability in an intimate, small-group environment.”

From the untamed beauty and polar bears of Svalbard and Antarctica’s penguins and icy majesty to the rugged fjords of Norway, sun-kissed ports of the Mediterranean and legend-soaked coasts of Northern Europe, every Atlas expedition is designed for modern explorers seeking rare, immersive experiences in the world’s most extraordinary destinations.

As part of Cruise Traveller’s Black Friday sale with Atlas Ocean Voyages, guests can save up to 40 percent and choose one complimentary amenity: air credit savings of up to US$2000 per stateroom, an added, one-night pre-expedition hotel or land package, or enhanced Wi-Fi on 17 unforgettable expeditions across Antarctica, the Arctic, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe.

Fares start from a reduced US$3964 per person, twin-share, in an Oceanview Stateroom on a seven-night expedition cruise, round-trip from the Canary Islands to Morocco beginning 2nd April 2026, aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages’ intimate, 198-guest yacht, World Navigator.