Crystal introduces its innovative Experience Finder

Experiential cruise company Crystal puts innovation at the fore with the introduction of its Experience Finder for travel advisors.

This new tool was specifically developed to help travel advisors quickly and easily explore the exceptional range of shore excursions available to guests sailing aboard Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity.

The Experience Finder is accessible through Crystal’s Travel Partner Centre and unlocks seamless access to hundreds of curated experiences around the world.

These range from half- and full-day excursions to exclusive overland journeys, major global events, and immersive pre- and post-cruise adventures.

Many of these were created in partnership with Crystal’s sister brand Abercrombie & Kent (A&K).

Debra Fox, managing director in Australasia for A&K and executive vice-president for trade sales in APAC for A&K Australia TOC said: “Whether it’s front-row views at the Monaco Grand Prix, a sunrise game drive in South Africa’s Tala Private Game Reserve, or the rare opportunity to stand at the paws of the Sphinx, our shore experiences inspire a sense of wonder, and now they are more accessible than ever.”

Incredible flexibility at one’s fingertips

Designed with ultimate flexibility in mind, the Experience Finder allows users to search by region, country, month and year of travel, duration of experience and areas of interest.

This dynamic filtering tool ensures that travel advisors can tailor recommendations to match their clients’ passions and travel aspirations in just moments.

With the launch of the Experience Finder, Crystal’s travel partners now have a powerful, intuitive tool to better serve their clients and drive sales, and initial feedback regarding the tool has been positive.

As Crystal’s executives put it: “It’s all about making it easier to match our guests with the kinds of transformative experiences that define a Crystal journey.”