Crystal launches its third annual Wellness at Sea voyage collection

Crystal announced its third annual Wellness at Sea retreat voyages aboard Crystal Symphony today, 11th November.

Sailing in August 2026 during National Wellness Month, these retreats offer guests a holistic journey of movement, mindfulness and culinary nourishment in the refined surroundings of one of the world’s most exceptional ships.

The first sailing runs from 17th to 24th August from Vancouver, to San Diego, followed immediately by a second voyage running 24th August to 5th September from San Diego to Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Guests may book either individually or combine both back-to-back for a continuous Pacific wellness journey.

Dalila Roglieri at the helm

Leading the programme once again is Dalila Roglieri, Crystal’s wellness ambassador and registered nutritionist, who has been instrumental in shaping the program’s philosophy since its inception.

Roglieri, whose expertise bridges nutrition science and Mediterranean lifestyle principles, will be joined by returning specialists Jenni Demus, yoga and mental well-being specialist; Mandi Appelberg, fitness and yoga specialist; and Magnus Appelberg, cold exposure expert, somatic therapist and yoga and meditation teacher.

The team also welcomes the addition of chef Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, a nationally recognised culinary nutrition authority, author and director of Teaching Kitchen and Culinary Medicine at SBH Health System in New York.

Roglieri said of the upcoming sailings: “These voyages represent wellness at its most complete, where every sunrise, every movement, and every meal becomes part of a greater harmony. It’s an invitation to reconnect with yourself and the world, surrounded by the exceptional elements that define Crystal.”

A truly immersive wellness sailing

Guests will be guided through a series of immersive Wellness at Sea sessions including yoga and meditation, sound baths, functional training, and breathwork and mind-reset classes such as Wake Me Up Breath and Master Your Mind. The voyage also features a two-day detox at sea, encouraging digital mindfulness and deep restoration.

The programme will likewise include an educational focus on longevity science, with lectures exploring key topics such as aging well, maintaining a sharp mind and a strong, vital body and understanding the healing and harmful effects of emotions on the heart and health.

Culinary offerings take centre stage with an expanded variety of plant-rich dishes crafted exclusively for the Wellness at Sea retreats.

All recipes are created by Crystal’s culinary team under Roglieri’s guidance in nutrition science, highlighting flavour and nourishment in perfect harmony.

Guests can enjoy hands-on wellness cuisine workshops and culinary demonstrations led by Gellman and Roglieri, blending nutritional insight with the art of gastronomy, as well as individual nutrition consultations and blind tasting sessions designed to engage all the senses.

Daily offerings include wellness-focused juices and smoothies, nutritious toasts, soups, appetizers, dips, main courses and desserts.

This innovative culinary approach earned Crystal recognition in the Women’s Health 2025 Travel Awards for Best Healthy Food.

Further complementing the wellness programming, Crystal will offer pickleball instruction led by an onboard coach.

Classes are available for all levels, offering guests a fun and social way to stay active at sea.