CSMIA Unveils Digital-First Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC)

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), at the forefront of digital innovation and operational excellence has inaugurated a revamped, new-gen AOCC at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) unveiled the state-of-the-art facility, which has undergone a transformation over the past nine months, in the presence of the teams from the stakeholder community, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and MIAL.

The airport’s nerve centre, the AOCC, has received significant upgrades to its infrastructure and technology. The new gen AOCC is designed to enhance efficiency by bringing together key airport stakeholders for improved coordination. Enhanced visuals, real-time data, and advanced communication systems empower the team from CSMIA to proactively manage both routine operations and emergencies with unprecedented efficiency.





Apart from introduction of cutting-edge technology to support with high-definition interface, the Mumbai Airport AOCC takes digital innovation to the next level with the introduction of aviio – Adani Airports’ pioneering digital platform for airport stakeholders. With aviio, the AOCC at CSMIA will evolve into a digitally mature mobile-first, data-driven platform, ensuring real-time situational awareness and decision-making capabilities for better planning, utilisation and optimisation—anytime, anywhere. With aviio’s advanced digital capabilities, airport teams and stakeholders can now manage operations on the go, making the AOCC more agile, responsive, and efficient than ever before. The aviio platform has been meticulously designed to meet AAHL’s unique requirements for managing airports at scale, considering a wide range of decision makers. Leveraging advanced AI and ML technologies, this platform aims to set a global benchmark for airport operations as the backbone of all digital transformation initiatives.





Speaking on the occasion, Jeet Adani commented: “In today’s fast-evolving air travel landscape, maintaining leadership in technology and setting new benchmarks in innovation and operational excellence is crucial for airports. At CSMIA, our commitment to innovation and delivering a seamless passenger experience has been exemplified by the launch of the new gen AOCC powered by aviio. This advanced facility enhances collaboration among stakeholders, equipping our teams to manage complex situations effectively, thus pioneering a new era of smart airport operations. Speaking on the occasion, Jeet Adani commented: “In today’s fast-evolving air travel landscape, maintaining leadership in technology and setting new benchmarks in innovation and operational excellence is crucial for airports. At CSMIA, our commitment to innovation and delivering a seamless passenger experience has been exemplified by the launch of the new gen AOCC powered by aviio. This advanced facility enhances collaboration among stakeholders, equipping our teams to manage complex situations effectively, thus pioneering a new era of smart airport operations. Taking this a step further, the introduction of the new gen AOCC on-the-go, powered by aviio, ensures we are no longer confined to physical spaces. With operational control now at our fingertips, we can enable faster decision-making, seamless stakeholder coordination, and greater efficiency in airport management.”





The new gen AOCC is all set to significantly boost the efficiency and effectiveness of airport operations. It would enable real-time monitoring and proactive management of potential issues, allowing staff to address problems before they escalate. Additionally, with a comprehensive overview of airport operations, the new gen AOCC would be able to pre-empt and allocate resources more efficiently, thus ensuring that equipment and personnel are deployed where they are needed most. These improvements streamline airport operations, benefiting both staff and passengers at CSMIA. Stakeholders, including airlines, ground handling services, IT, customs, security, and operations across airside, terminals, baggage handling, engineering, and maintenance will now be able to experience smoother, faster, and more reliable operations. The new gen AOCC is all set to significantly boost the efficiency and effectiveness of airport operations. It would enable real-time monitoring and proactive management of potential issues, allowing staff to address problems before they escalate. Additionally, with a comprehensive overview of airport operations, the new gen AOCC would be able to pre-empt and allocate resources more efficiently, thus ensuring that equipment and personnel are deployed where they are needed most. These improvements streamline airport operations, benefiting both staff and passengers at CSMIA. Stakeholders, including airlines, ground handling services, IT, customs, security, and operations across airside, terminals, baggage handling, engineering, and maintenance will now be able to experience smoother, faster, and more reliable operations. Key upgrades to the AOCC include:

Technology

• Three videowalls spanning 37 metres provide real-time information from multiple sources, enhancing monitoring capabilities. Along with advanced communication technology, these video walls can highlight critical emergencies for swift action, offering a bird’s-eye view of airport operations.

• Aerodrome Emergency Control Centre (AECC), inside the AOCC, has state-of-the-art connected videowalls, communication systems and equipment which can be leveraged if there is any type of emergency at the aerodrome.

• Scenario-specific content can be populated on videowalls, enabling key decision makers to streamline operations for both routine and critical situations.

• Remote annotation capabilities, allowing stakeholders to update videowalls in real time from remote locations.

• Introduction of the new gen AOCC on-the-Go powered by aviio, enables the transition into a digitally mature mobile-first, data-driven platform, ensuring real-time situational awareness and decision-making capabilities for better planning, utilisation and optimisation. Infrastructure

• Ergonomic seating with IoT-enabled lighting systems for an adaptive working environment.

• Revamped conference rooms, breakout areas, pantry, and bunker beds to improve working conditions.





With these advancements, CSMIA continues to set the gold standard for airport management in India. The centralised control system allows for smarter resource allocation, ensuring personnel and equipment are always positioned where they are needed most. Ultimately, the revamped AOCC is poised to elevate operational efficiency, delivering smoother experiences for passengers and reinforcing CSMIA’s position as a leader in global airport innovation.