CT Partners to hold 2025 conference in Singapore

Independent Australian travel buying network CT Partners officially announced that its 2025 Annual Conference will be held at the Four Seasons Singapore from 28th to 31st October.

The announcement was made following a destination change designed to ensure full accessibility and engagement for CT Partners’ member network.

The decision to relocate the conference originally scheduled for the Maldives was made in response to recent developments that have impacted the ability or desire of some members to enter the Maldives.

According to CT Partners chief executive Matt Masson: “Our decision to move the conference location is a reflection of our commitment to Members and partners alike. Singapore offers a premium, accessible and inspiring setting to connect, strategise, and celebrate. We’re planning a standout program that uncovers another side of Singapore and one that reflects the strength and spirit of CT Partners, and is a true reflection of our values of collaboration, access and excellence.”

The event will be delivered in partnership with Four Seasons , maintaining the premium calibre expected of CT Partners’ events, while Singapore Airlines continues as the Diamond Sponsor.

As a world-class hub for business, innovation and travel, Singapore will provide access to senior business leaders and subject matter experts, elevating the business learning and leadership elements of the CT Partners conference.

A great beginning

CT Partners recently reported a strong start to 2025, forecasting over ten percent in terms of growth and continued momentum towards the company’s ambitious $3 billion TTV target by 2027.

This follows a record-breaking 2024 where the firm surpassed $2 billion in total transaction value.

The group’s exceptional NPS of 96, reported in the latest member survey, reflects the success of its model and member satisfaction.

CT Partners is the only 100% Member-owned network built to return maximum value to its members.

As Masson puts it: “We are proud of the strong relationships we hold across our network, and that includes providing premium engagement opportunities between our members and valued sponsors and suppliers. Our Conference is one of the most important of these moments.”