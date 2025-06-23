‘Cvent Essentials’ from Cvent now available for customers

New solution purpose-built for small, repeatable in-person events empowers event and field marketing teams to scale their programs with speed, consistency, and control. Built through extensive feedback and early adopter testing, Cvent Essentials is already driving measurable results—and transforming how teams execute high-volume in-person experiences

Cvent announced the general availability of Cvent Essentials, its newest product designed for managing high-volume, simple in-person events. Now available to all Cvent customers, the solution simplifies the planning and execution of smaller, frequent gatherings—like field marketing activations, internal meetings, client trainings, and executive networking experiences—without the complexity or cost of traditional event management tools. The solution is purpose-built to help tenured event professionals set clear guidelines and easy-to-use event templates that anyone within their organisation can leverage to plan, market, and execute smaller events with minimal oversight or hands-on support.

“Cvent Essentials was built for the often overlooked, but critically important, category of smaller events,” said McNeel Keenan, Vice President of Product Management at Cvent. “It helps teams say ‘yes’ to more event requests without sacrificing brand consistency or data visibility. For many organisations, that means freeing up valuable time and resources to focus on flagship experiences—like annual conferences or major customer events—while still maintaining control and capturing impact from the hundreds of smaller, high-frequency events that often fly under the radar. With Essentials, every event—no matter the size—gets the attention and structure it deserves.”

Cvent Essentials has already been described by early adopters as a “revolutionary” advancement in their event programs. The tool emerged from a rigorous beta program that included hundreds of users across diverse industries and organisation size.

Key Capabilities of Cvent Essentials:

Radically Simplified Event Creation: Launch on-brand, compliant events in minutes using admin-approved templates—no design or development resources needed.

Streamlined Registration & Onsite Experience: Single-page online registration, along with walk-in registration and check-in via the Cvent OnArrival app to eliminate paper sign in sheets and provide valuable insights from reliable attendance data.

Built-in Engagement Tools: Live polling, Q&A, and post-event surveys help boost engagement in the room and capture meaningful insights.

Real-Time Data & Integrations: Native integration with critical MarTech platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot ensures timely data capture and stronger event ROI tracking.

Empowered, Distributed Teams: Unlimited Essentials-only users enable teams across the business to self-manage events within the guardrails defined by admins. Admins leverage a powerful templating system to maintain centralized governance of data collection, data privacy, security, and event design.

Responding to Industry Needs

Recent industry data shows 58% of organizations plan to increase their volume of small, in-person events in 2025–2026. Yet many teams are constrained by manual workflows, lack of visibility, and inconsistent execution. Cvent Essentials was purpose-built to overcome these challenges, allowing marketers to scale quickly without sacrificing quality or control.

What Customers Are Saying

“The simplicity of Cvent Essentials is unparalleled. This product is revolutionary.”

—Event Manager

“The events we host are up 40% over last year, but we don’t want to turn these engagement opportunities away. We need to redirect some of the events that are coming into our team and alleviate some of that work. Cvent Essentials is critical for that.”

—Events Manager

“Cvent Essentials has helped us with both our big and small events. With Cvent Essentials, I was able to copy over a pre-made template and get an event spun up in ten minutes. It makes my life way better because I don’t have to keep an eye on my email every hour.”

—Brand Engagement Manager

“The templates make it almost impossible to mess something up. It’s easy, fast, and works perfectly with our system.”

—Events Technology Manager