Cvent names Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok among Asia’s top meeting hotels

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok announced that it was named the Asia-Pacific’s 26th top meeting hotel by Cvent today, 21st May.

Cvent’s globally-recognised list of the Top Meeting Hotels casts the spotlight on properties that set themselves apart by delivering outstanding group experiences through thoughtful event planner collaboration, exceptional service, and tailored event offerings.

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok’s strategic online presence attracts event planners by appealing directly to their unique needs and expectations, ensuring the property is at the forefront of critical group business opportunities in the region.

Rankings are determined based on robust sourcing and request-for-proposal (RFP) activity through the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world’s largest venue-sourcing platforms.

Hotel general manager David Lance said of the distinction: “Being recognised as a Top Meeting Hotel in Asia Pacific by Cvent is a tremendous honour that validates our commitment to excellence in the meetings and events space. Our newly renovated spaces, coupled with our dedicated team’s expertise in event planning and execution, allow us to create truly memorable experiences for corporate clients. This recognition reinforces our position as Bangkok’s premier destination for business events, where scenic riverside views meet world-class service and facilities.”

For his part, Cvent vice-president for hospitality cloud Graham Pope congratulated the team at the Royal Orchid, and said: “Achieving a spot on the Cvent Top Meeting Hotels list is a prestigious honour that highlights a hotel’s ability to engage planners and deliver superior group and corporate event experiences. In today’s highly competitive, often uncertain environment, it’s critical that hotels attract high-margin group business by prioritizing RFP responses and putting the planner first. Attendee expectations are higher than ever, and resource-constrained event organizers want to collaborate with hotels and venues that understand exactly what they need to bring their vision to life. The properties recognised this year have set a high standard for excellence.”

Renovated and ready

Following the recent completion of a comprehensive renovation of the hotel’s 2,800 square meters of event space,

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok has strengthened its position as one of Thailand’s premier destinations for meetings, conferences, and corporate events.

The renovation has transformed the hotel’s function spaces, including an entire floor of indoor venues with stunning views of the Chao Phraya River, complemented by elegant alfresco terraces.

The property features state-of-the-art facilities including the glamorous 985-square meter Royal Orchid Sheraton Ballroom that can host up to 1,150 people, enhanced with a spectacular 22-meter-long LED screen. the widest 8K LED screen in Bangkok.

For more intimate gatherings, the fully flexible 493-square meter Riverside Ballroom can accommodate up to 320 guests or be divided into multiple smaller sections to meet specific event requirements.