With the help from a team of concierge staff, guests step through the glass-fronted entrance of City of Dreams Mediterranean and into a soaring marble lobby that would feel right at home in Dubai or Macau. Yet this gleaming, resort-meets-entertainment complex is enjoying its title as the first integrated resort in Europe. It is set just outside Limassol, Cyprus, positioning itself as a major player in Europe’s luxury destination game.

With 500 rooms and suites stacked in a pyramidal terraced design, echoing Cyprus’ hillside villages, City of Dreams isn’t just a hotel, it’s an all-encompassing resort experience. The setting alone is impressive, but it’s the versatility that makes it a compelling addition for travel trade professionals crafting bespoke itineraries.

A Luxury Product with Broad Appeal

Rooms start at high-end and only go up. Our Junior Suite offered a panoramic sea view, plush king-sized bed, and marble bathroom, plus the kind of balcony that encourages one to have lazy moments throughout the day. Beyond the comfort, the scale is remarkable, the grounds rival a small village, with everything from multiple swimming pools, the largest in Cyprus in fact, to a wave rider, adventure park, and dedicated kids’ club. All these features allow travel planners to appeal to both families and luxury leisure seekers.

A walk through the resort reveals its multi-faceted appeal. A glitzy casino adds day and night-time buzz without disturbing other guests, while avenues of designer boutiques and an 8,000m² expo centre create strong MICE potential. Grand ballrooms, flexible conference zones and an amphitheatre open the door to destination weddings, incentives and international summits alike.

Culinary Destinations within a Destination

Dining here is a global affair. The pan-Asian and award-winning Amber Dragon seduces with carob-woodfired Beijing duck and artisan teas, while Prime Steakhouse is a moodily-lit sanctuary of premium aged beef cuts, such as the met in the mouth, Black Angus Wagyu. Anaïs brings Riviera chic with fine French cuisine and live DJ sets, while Aura offers breezy Mediterranean buffets for all-day casual dining. These signature Restaurants and others in the resort reflect both international tastes and local authenticity, providing excellent on-site options for both FITs and groups.

A Travel Trade Secret 'Sporting' Weapon

For sports-focused travel or unique event packaging, the on-site Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy is a serious asset. Featuring 12 ATP-level courts, a clubhouse, and fitness room, the academy hosts elite international tournaments and offers “Serve & Stay” packages ideal for training holidays. For UK clients especially, where tennis has deep cultural ties, it’s a tempting winter sun option particularly, with Cyprus boasting over 300 sunny days a year.

Travel advisors catering to health-conscious travellers will appreciate the Renu Spa’s Roman-inspired design and luxury treatments, with the marketed as a “stress alleviator” and it delivered a deeply hypnotic, muscle-soothing session. Another form of therapy awaits with high-end labels from Cartier to Hublot lining a marbled avenue just off the main lobby. For those looking to venture further, curated excursions to Kourion, the Troodos wine villages or Limassol Old Town offer a taste of Cyprus’s heritage, easily accessible within an hour’s radius.

A Dream for Travel Planners

For the travel trade, City of Dreams Mediterranean is a one-stop-shop that blends luxury leisure, family fun, business travel, and wellness escapes, plus a casino and plenty of accessibility to the island’s cultural assets. Its integrated resort model offers rich packaging potential, whether you're planning incentive trips, tennis holidays, or high-end family getaways.

In short, this is Cyprus in a way you have never seen it before. And for those in the travel industry, City of Dreams might just be the resort that demands its place on any Mediterranean itinerary.