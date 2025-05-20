Czechia Strengthens Global Tourism Ties at Travel Trade Day 2025 

Czech Tourism successfully concluded its annual Travel Trade Day, an exclusive event aimed at strengthening ties with global travel partners and media while promoting the country’s diverse tourism offerings and regional highlights. The program included a curated blend of cultural and culinary experiences, along with a structured business networking platform to encourage meaningful collaboration between Czech suppliers and international travel professionals.

The itinerary commenced in Prague, where participants visited key sites such as Malá Strana, Kampa and Charles Bridge. The group then travelled to North Moravia – a region recognised for its distinctive industrial heritage and scenic beauty. In Ostrava, they explored Dolní Vítkovice, a repurposed coal mining and steel production site that now serves as a dynamic cultural venue, including the Bolt Tower which offers panoramic views of the city. The group also sampled traditional Czech products at Marlenka, renowned for its honey cakes and visited the Radegast Brewery, famous for its classic Czech lager. The journey included several additional regional highlights, offering participants a broader understanding of Czechia’s cultural and natural appeal.