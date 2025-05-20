Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Czechia Strengthens Global Tourism Ties at Travel Trade Day 2025 

Events
Czech Republic

Czech Tourism successfully concluded its annual Travel Trade Day, an  exclusive event aimed at strengthening ties with global travel partners and media while promoting the country’s  diverse tourism offerings and regional highlights. The program included a curated  blend of cultural and culinary experiences, along with a structured business networking platform to encourage  meaningful collaboration between Czech suppliers and international travel professionals.

The itinerary commenced in Prague, where participants visited key sites such as Malá Strana, Kampa and Charles  Bridge. The group then travelled to North Moravia – a region recognised for its distinctive industrial heritage and  scenic beauty. In Ostrava, they explored Dolní Vítkovice, a repurposed coal mining and steel production site that  now serves as a dynamic cultural venue, including the Bolt Tower which offers panoramic views of the city. The  group also sampled traditional Czech products at Marlenka, renowned for its honey cakes and visited the  Radegast Brewery, famous for its classic Czech lager. The journey included several additional regional highlights,  offering participants a broader understanding of Czechia’s cultural and natural appeal.

Barbara Andelová, International Marketing Manager – New Markets at CzechTourism, said: “One  of the key highlights of the event was the B2B workshop hosted in Ostrava, which provided international travel  agents with a platform to connect directly with Czech suppliers. The session fostered conversations and  networking around partnership opportunities and enabled the agents to gain fresh insights into Czechia’s  evolving tourism landscape, including new experiences, offbeat destinations and developments in regional  hospitality.”

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Czechia Strengthens Global Tourism Ties at Travel Trade Day 2025 

Czech Tourism successfully concluded its annual Travel Trade Day, an  exclusive event aimed at strengthening ties with global travel partners and media while promoting the country’s  diverse tourism offerings and regional highlights. The program included a curated  blend of cultural and culinary experiences, along with a structured business networking platform to encourage  meaningful collaboration between Czech suppliers and international travel professionals.

The itinerary commenced in Prague, where participants visited key sites such as Malá Strana, Kampa and Charles  Bridge. The group then travelled to North Moravia – a region recognised for its distinctive industrial heritage and  scenic beauty. In Ostrava, they explored Dolní Vítkovice, a repurposed coal mining and steel production site that  now serves as a dynamic cultural venue, including the Bolt Tower which offers panoramic views of the city. The  group also sampled traditional Czech products at Marlenka, renowned for its honey cakes and visited the  Radegast Brewery, famous for its classic Czech lager. The journey included several additional regional highlights,  offering participants a broader understanding of Czechia’s cultural and natural appeal.

Barbara Andelová, International Marketing Manager – New Markets at CzechTourism, said: “One  of the key highlights of the event was the B2B workshop hosted in Ostrava, which provided international travel  agents with a platform to connect directly with Czech suppliers. The session fostered conversations and  networking around partnership opportunities and enabled the agents to gain fresh insights into Czechia’s  evolving tourism landscape, including new experiences, offbeat destinations and developments in regional  hospitality.”

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top