 Czechia’s Winter Moodboard

Czechia’s Winter Moodboard

Fairytale Experiences Beyond Prague 

Tourism
Czech Republic

Winter has officially begun across Europe and with Christmas just around  the corner, travellers in India are already planning their seasonal holidays. In recent years, winter  travel has seen a sharp rise among Indian travellers. More people are choosing colder destinations for  Christmas markets, seasonal food, snowy landscapes and that classic European holiday feel. A  European Christmas market trip remains a timeless favourite and Czechia offers one of the most  atmospheric festive experiences, beginning in Prague and unfolding across the country’s most  charming towns

Prague remains the heart of it all. Through December, the capital transforms into a glowing winter  village, with Christmas markets spread across Old Town Square, Wenceslas Square, Kampa and  neighbouring lanes. The towering Christmas tree at Old Town Square, set against the city’s Gothic  skyline and the outline of Prague Castle, is a classic holiday postcard moment. With warm  gingerbread, freshly made trdelník, grilled sausages and spiced rum, the historic centre stays festive  well into the evening.

Beyond the capital, Czechia offers several towns that celebrate Christmas in their own distinctive way  which are easy day trips or relaxed overnight stays from Prague. Karlovy Vary brings a different winter mood. With pastel colonnades, natural hot springs and a long tradition of spa culture, the town becomes especially inviting in the colder months. Festive stalls line the riverfront and colonnades, offering regional delicacies, handmade ornaments and a calm, scenic setting that feels made forslow winter evenings

Brno, Czechia’s second-largest city, adds another layer to the season. After holding the title of  European Capital of Christmas 2024, it continues to draw visitors with beautifully lit squares, Moravian  food stalls, open-air performances and a warm local spirit .

Together, Prague, Brno and Karlovy Vary showcase the many sides of Christmas in Czechia - lively,  intimate and deeply rooted in tradition. Each destination brings its own winter character, making the  country a standout choice for Indian travellers seeking culture, beauty and a festive European holiday

This winter, let Czechia be the place where your Christmas trip turns into a story of lights, heritage  and unforgettable winter memories

 

