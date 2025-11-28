Czechia’s Winter Moodboard

Winter has officially begun across Europe and with Christmas just around the corner, travellers in India are already planning their seasonal holidays. In recent years, winter travel has seen a sharp rise among Indian travellers. More people are choosing colder destinations for Christmas markets, seasonal food, snowy landscapes and that classic European holiday feel. A European Christmas market trip remains a timeless favourite and Czechia offers one of the most atmospheric festive experiences, beginning in Prague and unfolding across the country’s most charming towns

Prague remains the heart of it all. Through December, the capital transforms into a glowing winter village, with Christmas markets spread across Old Town Square, Wenceslas Square, Kampa and neighbouring lanes. The towering Christmas tree at Old Town Square, set against the city’s Gothic skyline and the outline of Prague Castle, is a classic holiday postcard moment. With warm gingerbread, freshly made trdelník, grilled sausages and spiced rum, the historic centre stays festive well into the evening.

Beyond the capital, Czechia offers several towns that celebrate Christmas in their own distinctive way which are easy day trips or relaxed overnight stays from Prague. Karlovy Vary brings a different winter mood. With pastel colonnades, natural hot springs and a long tradition of spa culture, the town becomes especially inviting in the colder months. Festive stalls line the riverfront and colonnades, offering regional delicacies, handmade ornaments and a calm, scenic setting that feels made forslow winter evenings

Brno, Czechia’s second-largest city, adds another layer to the season. After holding the title of European Capital of Christmas 2024, it continues to draw visitors with beautifully lit squares, Moravian food stalls, open-air performances and a warm local spirit .

Together, Prague, Brno and Karlovy Vary showcase the many sides of Christmas in Czechia - lively, intimate and deeply rooted in tradition. Each destination brings its own winter character, making the country a standout choice for Indian travellers seeking culture, beauty and a festive European holiday

This winter, let Czechia be the place where your Christmas trip turns into a story of lights, heritage and unforgettable winter memories