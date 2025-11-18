David Angotti joins Casago as Chief Digital Officer

Casago, a premier vacation rental property management company known for its locally owned and operated franchise model, has obtained top-tier talent by welcoming David Angotti as Chief Digital Officer, a key leadership move that reinforces Casago’s commitment to digital innovation in the short-term rental industry.

A key focus for Angotti will be leading the team managing Vacasa.com, which Casago is transforming into a best-in-class booking engine. By operating the platform in-house, Casago aims to drive direct bookings and deliver significant value to its franchise partners. Alongside this, Angotti will spearhead the company’s broader digital strategy, shaping the technology roadmap, online presence, and innovation agenda. He’ll oversee the rollout of new digital tools and AI-powered systems designed to elevate the guest experience, empower local teams with smarter technology, and improve operational efficiency, while preserving Casago’s community-first hospitality ethos.

A serial entrepreneur, investor, and executive, Angotti is recognised for his ability to build and scale businesses across technology, real estate, and hospitality. He co-founded and sold SmokyMountains.com, one of the leading regional vacation-rental brands in the U.S., before going on to co-found StaySense, a family of online travel agencies paired with embeddable technology solutions built to drive direct bookings for property managers. More than just a distribution company, StaySense gave operators the tools to control their demand and scale efficiently. After leading the company through a period of rapid innovation and expansion, Angotti successfully exited through its acquisition by Guesty, where he later served as Chief Evangelist, helping to strengthen the company’s global profile in the short-term rental tech sector.

His track record of founding, scaling, and selling category-defining businesses, combined with his deep operational understanding of property management, gives him a unique perspective on how digital innovation can empower both local teams and global hospitality brands.

Steve Schwab, Founder and CEO of Casago, said: “I’ve known David for several years and have always admired his work from afar. He’s one of those rare leaders who truly understands both technology and operations. When we acquired Vacasa earlier this year, bringing David into the team was always part of the plan — he just didn’t know it yet! I’d been keeping an eye on his accomplished career, and when the time was right, I knew I wanted him here at Casago. This hire represents our absolute commitment to building an intelligent, AI-enabled future for our company and our partners.”

David Angotti, Chief Digital Officer at Casago, said: “Joining Casago is one of the highlights of my career. I’ve always believed that technology, and increasingly AI, is the engine driving the next phase of innovation in short-term rentals. Casago’s scale, culture and ambition create the perfect environment to build something extraordinary. I’m excited to help shape that future.”

Angotti’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Casago, following the acquisition of Vacasa’s operations and ongoing investment in digital infrastructure and franchise growth. The company now manages more than 40,000 vacation rental properties across North America, the Caribbean, Belize and Costa Rica, uniting local expertise with cutting-edge property-management technology.