Delta and LATAM celebrate three years of partnership

Three years into their Joint Venture, Delta Air Lines and LATAM Airlines Group evaluate their progress and report that since 2022, the agreement has allowed them to increase their combined capacity by 88% (measured in ASKs). This has resulted in nine new routes, more than 62,000 flights operated, and 14.5 million passengers transported between the United States and Canada (North America) and South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay).

Some of the most important milestones during the third year of the agreement include the addition of Argentina to the Joint Venture's South American coverage for travel across the Americas, and the announcement of new routes such as Lima-Orlando, Buenos Aires-Miami, Guayaquil-New York and Lima-Salt Lake City.

"Our agreement with LATAM is more than just connectivity: it's about creating a travel experience customers love, with more destinations, more benefits and more reasons to choose Delta and LATAM. Through this Joint Venture, we’re not only bringing regions closer together but also delivering innovative services and enhanced travel options that set a new standard for our customers," says Alex Antilla, VP for Latin America and the Caribbean at Delta Air Lines.

With Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Orlando (MCO) and Salt Lake City (SLC) as gateways in North America, and Bogotá (BOG), Cartagena (CTG), Fortaleza (FOR), Lima (LIM), Quito (UIO), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Santiago (SCL), São Paulo (GRU) and Buenos Aires (EZE) as gateways in South America, the Delta-LATAM Joint Venture operates 30 direct routes, connecting key cities on both continents.

"The capacity growth, combined with Delta's more than 200 destinations in the United States and Canada and LATAM's more than 130 destinations in South America, means the Joint Venture plays a fundamental role in connecting the region, offering the largest and most diverse network in terms of destinations and travel options," says Soledad Berrios, Director of Strategic Alliances at the LATAM group.

Additionally, passengers can access greater benefits such as joint accumulation of miles or points in frequent flyer programs or access to more than 53 Delta Sky Clubs lounges in the United States and six LATAM lounges mainly in South America (Santiago, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Bogotá, Lima and Miami). There are also a series of reciprocal benefits for elite customers of the Delta SkyMiles and LATAM Pass loyalty programs, such as priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling, among other advantages.

The Joint Venture has also strengthened cargo operations. Since its inception, the combined tonnage transported with Delta has increased by 356%, reaching a total of 2,093 tons so far in 2025. Other advances include the integration of digital tracking systems (e-tracking), as well as the standardization of the main products of both companies. These milestones make it possible to offer a more reliable and consistent service throughout our JV network.

Looking ahead, LATAM and Delta remain committed to expanding their network within the geography of the joint venture, offering innovative experiences to customers, and generating new opportunities for their passengers and communities