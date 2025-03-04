The summer outdoor cinema series returns to Devasom Khao Lak on Saturday, 8th March, from 18.30hrs to 20:00hrs.

The screening is open to both staying and outside guests and their families whilst entry is free.

Indeed, what could be more relaxing than watching a movie while unwinding on the beach with white sand under your feet and cool ocean breezes as your backdrop and a signature cocktail in your hand?

A thought-provoking beginning

The first movie to kickstart the series is the thought-provoking 2017 documentary: Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, which was filmed over a five-year span.

Directed by Stephen Nomura Schible, the film chronicles the life and career of Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and covers various experiences he has encountered.

Audiences will marvel at the way he survived cancer, his environmental activism following the Fukushima disaster, as well as his musical inspirations which include his interest in ambient sounds and film scoring.

A relaxing escape

Devasom derives its name from two Sanskrit words: Deva meaning angels and Ashram meaning residence.

At Devasom Khao Lak, guests are welcome to breathe deeply and unwind as soon as they walk through the resort’s lush tropical gardens.

Set on the pristine Khao Lak beach on one side and a tranquil lagoon on the other side, the resort offers a destination for guests to relax and recharge or just sit back enjoy beachside dining at the Devasom Bar and Grill or savour authentic Thai cuisine at Takola; both establishments have been featured in the Michelin Guide.