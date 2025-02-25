As technology continues to reshape industries, the demand for smarter, more intuitive solutions has never been greater. Thomas Cook (India) Limited and SOTC Travel, are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) gearing up to launch an agentic AI platform that is designed to transform the business travel experience. Dhruv, combines the domain expertise of Thomas Cook and SOTC in the travel industry, the technological prowess of LTIMindtree, powered by Voicing.AI and brought together by the global innovation capabilities of Fairfax Digital Services (a Fairfax company).

Dhruv harnesses cutting-edge AI-driven technologies and Large Language Models (LLMs) to address the rapidly growing and evolving needs of India’s business travel sector. Industry data reveals that the Business Travel sector is witnessing exponential growth in India: expected to grow to $20 billion by 2030, doubling from its current value of over $10.6 billion*. Simultaneously the increasing complexities of business travel requirements, demand for speed and efficiencies-scale are creating a significant challenge. To address this growing gap-opportunity, Thomas Cook and SOTC’s Dhruv is a next-generation platform engineered to deliver a seamless and intelligent customer experience in India’s business travel segment – by enabling faster, more accurate and highly personalized interactions through generative AI technology.

Dhruv leveraging AI intelligence, it seamlessly orchestrates CRMs, booking management systems, and databases. The platform has been developed by AI experts using purpose-built, industry-specific Large Language Models (LLMs), empowering businesses to simplify complex travel processes, ensuring effortless management of bookings, cancellations, itinerary modifications and more—all through an intuitive, real-time interface.

Key Features and benefits of Dhruv:

Scalable, Multi-lingual and Multi-modal: The voice AI agents support multiple languages and are tailored to India’s diverse linguistic needs. Extended capabilities to chat, message and email Sentiment Analysis: With advanced tone recognition, it ensures empathetic and relevant responses to every query Round-the-Clock Support: AI voice agents operate 24/7, ensuring uninterrupted customer assistance Seamless Handover: For complex requests, the platform transfers seamlessly to human agents without disrupting workflows Accelerated Resolutions: Generative AI-driven systems reduce resolution times by up to 60% while cutting transfer rates nearly in half Significant Value Creation: The platform contributes to the rapidly growing generative AI market, estimated to generate over $300 billion globally

Madhavan Menon, Executive Chairman of Thomas Cook (India) Limited said: “Innovation and customer-centricity are at the core of everything we do at the Thomas Cook India Group. Reiterating our pursuit of driving transformative change through technology, we are proud to announce our collaboration with LTIMindtree and Voicing.AI to build the first agentic voice-enabled, generative-AI voice solution that reimagines business travel by integrating cutting-edge technology with human empathy. Dhruv underscores our commitment to investing continually in technology to deliver meaningful solutions that empower us to achieve operational excellence and efficiencies, while ensuring exceptional customer experience.”

“Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower,” said Sanjay Tugnait, President & CEO, Fairfax Digital Services (A Fairfax Company). “Dhruv, is quite literally The North Star of innovation in digital client experiences, that is planned to deliver transformative business benefits by enhancing customer engagement, streamlining operations, and providing seamless 24/7 support. Designed for efficiency and scalability, Dhruv will empower businesses to deliver hyper-personalized, empathetic, and data-rich experiences.

By harnessing advanced Large Language Models, agentic AI, and generative AI, Dhruv will combine multi-lingual, multi-modal capabilities with real-time sentiment analysis to redefine corporate travel and customer interactions. At Fairfax Digital Services, we are proud to collaborate with Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel, LTIMindtree, and Voicing.AI to create a new global standard for AI-powered digital enterprise solutions that create meaningful value for businesses and their customers.”

Venu Lambu, CEO (Designate) of LTIMindtree said: “Dhruv wil be an agentic AI driven interface that is human-like and acts seamlessly with customers and booking systems, to plan actions, make decisions and handle specific user-defined queries in real-time. We are confident that this offering, powered by Voicing.AI, when it is rolled out, will revolutionize business travel for customers across the globe. We are proud to be a key enabler and partner with Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel and Fairfax Digital Services in designing and making this industry leading innovation a reality.”