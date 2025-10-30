Dida Holdings expands global AI-first strategy through its new corporate structure

AI-first travel technology firm Dida Holdings announced the formal launch of its new group structure today, 30th October.

This latest announcement follows the appointment of Daryl Lee as Group CEO earlier this month, and heralds the next phase of Dida’s transformation into one of the world’s leading AI-driven travel technology groups.

This move brings together the company’s diverse portfolio of companies and brands under a single corporate umbrella.

Likewise, it reflects Dida’s evolution from a leading travel distribution platform into a diversified global travel tech ecosystem spanning three pillars: Travel, Technology, and New Ventures.

That said, Dida’s primary mission is to connect the world’s travel partners through AI, automation, and next-generation connectivity.

Wider reach on a global scale

Under the new entity, Dida’s core travel divisions Dida Hotels, Dida Flights, Dida Go, and Dida Experiences will continue to expand their reach globally, powered by AI-enabled technology and deep data insights.

Supporting these are Dida’s dedicated technology and innovation units, focused on AI applications in dynamic pricing, connectivity, content automation, and sustainability.

With operations spanning Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Dida Holdings combines deep travel distribution expertise with cutting-edge AI to redefine how the world connects, books, and experiences travel.

United in purpose

The new group identity is now live at didaholdings.com, uniting Dida’s family of companies and brands under a single vision: to become the partner of choice in the travel eco-system through AI, automation, and next-generation connectivity.

According to Dida Holdings founder and chair Rikin Wu: “We’ve built one of the world’s most advanced B2B travel distribution platforms. With the creation of Dida Holdings, we’re scaling that technology across every part of the travel value chain - enabling partners to share in the growth of an AI-first global platform.”

Group CEO Daryl Lee added: “Our new structure reflects what Dida has already become: a global AI-first travel tech company with the scale, expertise, and agility to power all travel businesses to thrive. Under Dida Holdings, the group’s key divisions are positioned to drive sustained global expansion. These business units are supported by dedicated technology and innovation hubs focused on AI applications in dynamic pricing, connectivity, content automation, and sustainable operations.”