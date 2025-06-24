Dida unlocks the travel power of China’s 618 Shopping Festival

Last Wednesday, June 18th marked China's 618 Shopping Day — the country’s second-biggest online shopping event after Singles Day (November 11th) — yet many in the travel industry, outside China, overlook its significance.

Dida, a B2B travel distribution platform specialized in outbound Chinese travel, urges global travel stakeholders to wake up to these high-impact consumer moments and adapt their strategies accordingly.

"Many travel brands are missing an important opportunity to access the Chinese Market," says Gareth Matthews, Dida’s Chief Marketing Officer. "618 isn’t just about electronics or fashion, it triggers a mindset of deal-hunting, trip planning and summer travel preparation among Chinese consumers. Brands that tune in can ride the wave of demand. Those that don’t, will miss out in this hugely important market.”

Dida’s 618 strategy: A playbook in localized innovation

Dida exemplifies what smart, localized adaptation looks like with its Japan Summer Campaign, launched to coincide with 618. The campaign highlights:

Exclusivity : Over 50 premium hotels in Tokyo and Osaka available only to Dida clients.

: Over 50 premium hotels in Tokyo and Osaka available only to Dida clients. Seasonality : Offers are aligned with Japan's summer festivals and anticipation for the Osaka Expo.

: Offers are aligned with Japan's summer festivals and anticipation for the Osaka Expo. Technology: AI-driven personalization tailors promotions based on user behavior, maximizing conversion.

“We saw a surge in demand the moment we linked packages to the Osaka Expo and summer festivals,” explains Matthews. “Our Expo-linked products sold out within 72 hours.”

Strategic advice for industry players:

For hotels & destination suppliers

“618 is the perfect time to turn exposure into bookings,” observes Matthews. “Hotels that create exclusive partnerships with platforms like ours benefit from targeted visibility during the exact moments Chinese travelers are actively searching. Add in perks like platform-specific discounts, room upgrades, or bundled local experiences, and you're not just selling a room, you’re selling relevance. And don’t underestimate the power of flexibility: free cancellation up to a few days before check-in plays directly into Chinese consumers’ 'stock-up now, decide later' mindset during festivals like 618.”

For OTAs & travel platforms

Gareth Matthews notes: “If you’re not using AI to deliver hyper-relevant options during 618, you’re invisible. Today’s Chinese traveler expects platforms to serve personalized, bookable itineraries in real time, not generic listings. Integrate visa-free travel tags like ‘No Visa Needed!’ to remove barriers and make decisions easier. And don’t miss the chance to run time-limited, flash sales with layered benefits—like discounts, value-adds, and loyalty points—to create urgency during key cultural moments like 618 and Singles Day.”

For destinations & tourism boards

“Destinations that align with China’s travel calendar win the long game,” points out Gareth. “618 isn’t just a date—it’s a signal. Destinations should time campaigns around key Chinese holidays and plug into platforms that can reach the right segments. We’ve seen incredible traction when we target niche interests—anime culture, luxury shopping, family travel—with themed packages. Combine that with event hooks like the Osaka Expo, and you’ve got a campaign that sells out in days and builds brand equity for the future.”

A wake-up call for global travel brands

“If you’re in global travel and not building around China’s cultural calendar, you’re not just missing a trend, you’re missing growth,” concludes Dida’s Chief Marketing Officer. “618 is a signal. The winners will be the ones who listen.”

And the final reminder from Dida: “618 isn’t just a date — it’s a mindset. If you’re still treating Chinese travel demand as seasonal or secondary, you’re leaving serious growth on the table. Localization isn’t optional anymore — it’s the new baseline.”