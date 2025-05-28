Digi Yatra Case Study by DSCI’s National CoE to Anchor New Digital Identity Vision

Digi Yatra Foundation, a Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) based ecosystem utilising authentication technology for contactless and seamless passenger processing at airports, has announced a strategic collaboration with the National Centre of Excellence (CoE)-Data Security Council of India (DSCI) to co-create a #PoVDocument titled ‘The Future of Digital Identity in India: Modular, Verifiable, and Decentralised’.

As India continues its journey of rapid digital transformation, the document will serve as a thought leadership piece, laying the foundation for how decentralised identity models can improve user trust, privacy, and accessibility. The whitepaper will highlight the critical role of emerging technologies and frameworks in shaping the future of digital public infrastructure, as well as the growing need for privacy-by-design systems.

Digi Yatra Foundation’s Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI)-based platform will feature as a leading case study in the paper. It will showcase how the initiative has scaled from just three airports in 2022 to 24 across the country by 2024, facilitating 56 million seamless journeys. As a decentralised, user-consent-driven system, Digi Yatra is widely recognized for prioritising data privacy while delivering an intuitive, contactless air travel experience.

Speaking on the collaboration, Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, said, “This document reflects our shared vision with the Data Security Council of India to move towards a future where digital identity is not only more accessible and interoperable but also deeply respectful of user sovereignty and privacy. Digi Yatra is setting an example of how scalable, decentralised systems can be deployed at a national level while maintaining security and trust. With 13 million+ downloads, Digi Yatra has grown into a transformative force in India’s aviation sector, elevating customer experience through faster, more secure, and hassle-free travel.”

Vinayak Godse, CEO, Data Security Council of India, added, “India's digital future requires foundational infrastructure built for trust, scale, and resilience. This Point of View document argues that modular, verifiable, and decentralised identity systems – principles we see successfully emerging in initiatives like Digi Yatra – are not merely technological advancements, but strategic national assets. Building upon this foundation nationally allows us to architect a common trust layer for Digital India. This layer, underpinned by decentralization, security and user control, is essential for enabling innovative solutions to expand beyond travel, fostering seamless, secure interactions crucial for India's next leap in economic growth and citizen service delivery.”

The joint paper is expected to serve as a key reference for stakeholders across industries and government bodies exploring the possibilities of digital ID frameworks in India and beyond.