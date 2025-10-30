Discover Abu Dhabi’s burgeoning cultural scene with a stay at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island 

As Abu Dhabi’s star continues to rise – the emirate welcomed 1.4 million overnight guests in the first quarter of 2025 alone* - a flurry of exciting new openings in the Saadiyat Island cultural district is set to further launch the city to stratospheric new levels of popularity. For guests looking to explore Abu Dhabi’s burgeoning cultural scene, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island is ideally located within easy reach of cultural landmarks both old and new, making it the perfect choice for any culture vultures seeking a luxurious stay.

In the coming months, Abu Dhabi will welcome the highly anticipated Guggenheim Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island - set to open in 2026 – as well as the new Zayed National Museum, which will open its doors this December, marking a new era of cultural discovery for the emirate’s exclusive Saadiyat Island district. These major new openings join the Louvre Abu Dhabi in making Abu Dhabi a prime destination for creativity and heritage, with high profile events such as NOMAD and Frieze also set to launch their debut Abu Dhabi editions in the coming months. Located moments away from these iconic new landmarks, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island offers a serene beachfront escape for those visiting the emirate, offering unrivalled access to the heart of the cultural district.

Offering understated luxury on the sun-drenched coastline, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island resembles a perennial summer house where island life is enjoyed in quiet sophistication. Serene spaces with thoughtfully curated design and floor-to-ceiling views of the Gulf make the hotel the perfect destination for those seeking a short cultural escape. Visitors can relax after a day of exploring Abu Dhabi at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island’s award-winning spa, where the Saadiyat Signature Hammam treatment offers the perfect way to unwind and restore balance after a day of cultural discovery.