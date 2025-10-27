Discovery Samal is all set to cast a spell for Halloween

Discovery Samal casts a spell of fun and excitement for the whole family with a Halloween celebration like no other this Halloween.

On Friday, 31st October, the island getaway transforms into a magical playground for kids and adults alike with Black Magic, a festival filled with enchanting thrills, delightful treats, and unforgettable memories.

Guests are invited to kick off their Halloween adventure with a bountiful lunch at Morning Catch where they can indulge in a feast of flavors and be entertained with a special Halloween program.

As the afternoon unfolds, the magic continues with the much awaited Halloween Trick or Treat where guests can explore the resort and collect sweet surprises at every corner.

Rate is Php 2,800 net for one child under seven and one guardian; Php 1,400 net for kids seven to 11 years old; and extra charges for each additional kid or guardian; also, guests 12 and up are charged adult rates.

Prepare to be spellbound

Discover Samal continues to spread the magic with its enchanting lineup of activities to keep the fun alive.

Guests will be dazzled by a mesmerizing magic show and a bubbly spectacle that will surely delight everyone.

They can even try their luck with the human claw machine to win exciting prizes and capture their best Halloween moments at the themed photo booth.

Each pass includes round‑trip boat transfers from the Davao Welcome Center, a lunch buffet with one round of drinks, full access to the Halloween party and activities, photobooth use, and loot bags for kids, plus access to the Magic Show, Bubble Show, and the Human Claw Machine.

Other fun activities include face painting, a meet‑and‑greet with Discover Samal mascots Coco and Pearl, lively parlor and trivia games, a costume parade, resort‑wide trick‑or‑treat activity with stops at the reception area, Morning Catch, Haribar Lounge, The Bistro, the recreation area, and Samal Shores Residenza.