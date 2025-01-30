dnata, a global air and travel services provider, and Royal Jordanian, Jordan’s flag carrier, extended their partnership in Amman. The extension will see dnata continue to oversee the operations of Jordan Flight Catering Company Ltd (JFCCO), Jordan’s leading inflight caterer, under a long-term contract. The partnership will ensure continued stability, operational excellence and world-class services for JFCCO’s 34 airline customers. The company will operate under a co-brand of dnata and Royal Jordanian.

dnata and Royal Jordanian have also agreed to extend the inflight caterer’s service contract with the airline for another 10 years. dnata’s highly-skilled chefs will produce over four million meals, contributing to an excellent onboard experience on the carrier’s 17,000 flights annually.

Besides Jordan, dnata provides quality catering services to Royal Jordanian in the UK and USA.

Dana Kamal Adwan, CEO of dnata Catering & Retail Jordan,said: “We are proud to extend our long-standing partnership with Royal Jordanian, reinforcing a collaboration built on trust and a shared focus on service excellence. Our global expertise, combined with our local team’s exceptional skills and dedication, will ensure Royal Jordanian and our other airline customers’ passengers enjoy outstanding culinary experiences on every Amman flight.

“We will keep investing in our people, infrastructure and product development alongside our partners to stay at the forefront of the Jordanian catering industry.”

dnata provides quality and safe catering services to 34 airlines in Jordan. It produces and uplifts 4.4m meals annually with a team of over 380 dedicated, local professionals in Amman.