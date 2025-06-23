Donavanik: Thai hospitality continues to hold sway in a changing world

Dusit International's vice-chairman and executive committee chairman Chanin Donavanik shared his thoughts regarding how his company continues to stay relevant in the rapidly evolving field of global hospitality.

The hospitality mogul sat down for a keynote session with Hoftel chairman Simon Allison earlier today, 23rd June, at the South East Asia Hotel Investors' Summit (SEAHIS) at Dusit Thani Bangkok.

As the session began, Donavanik said: "One of the most unique things about Thailand for us is that the feedback about us is very positive anywhere we go in the world. In fact, the good thing about Thailand is that, in terms of hospitality, we don't have any issues."

Keeping a Thai sensibility

Donavanik further pointed out that Dusit International has made it a point to retain a certain modicum of Thai charm and tradition in its properties on a global scale.

He cited some recent property developments in Japan to illustrate his point.

As he put it: "Our team opened two hotels in Japan around 18 months ago. While they featured Japanese architecture and interior design, we also added a touch of Thai interior design."

Donavanik further pointed out that Dusit has long been considered a Thai-focused hospitality company.

He said: "Not a lot of hotels can say that, so I'd like to think that, as a hospitality company, we understand who we are. I hope our team will continue to do that."

Coping with evolving demographics

During the course of the session, Allison pointed out the recent trend of travellers being considerably younger these days.

He raised a key point as to whether Dusit International will make adjustments to cater for younger guests or if the matter will be one for sub-brands like Dusit Princess or dusit d2 to get into.

Donavanik pointed out that the recently revitalised Dusit Thani Bangkok would serve as a good case study for this.

He explained: "I remember when we first launched the hotel: some of the families I knew wanted their children to get married at the Dusit Thani like they'd been. The children, however, would say that they weren't sure if they wanted to go with Dusit Thani because, at the time, our hotel was old-fashioned."

But following the hotel's extensive refurbishment, younger customers have expressed greater interest in it.

As Donavanik puts it: "I think that, for any good property, it needs to be one that even younger guests can enjoy. They don't have to come to us everyday, but they can come whenever they wish. In fact, I hope that we will continue to draw all kinds of people to our hotels.'