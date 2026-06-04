Dr. Michael Toedt receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Michael Toedt, founder and CEO of dailypoint, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the University of Applied Sciences in Munich. The accolade, presented by the Department of Tourism, recognises Toedt's significant impact on the hospitality industry and his dedication to educating future hoteliers. The award was conferred during the annual Graduation Gala at the Leonardo Hotel in Munich, attended by over 300 guests.

This prestigious award, only given twice before, highlights Toedt's extensive teaching career, his commitment to the academic institution, and his role as a mentor for aspiring leaders in the hotel industry. Previous recipients include Prof. Dr. Felix Kolbeck and the late Prof. Dr. Theo Eberhard, both of whom have made lasting contributions to the department.

The decision to honour Toedt was made in consultation with the Dean of Student Affairs, based on his outstanding evaluations from students and his influence as an entrepreneur and visionary. Dr. Burkhard von Freyberg, Professor of Hospitality Management, remarked, "Michael Toedt exemplifies innovation, entrepreneurship, and the successful transfer of knowledge between academia and practice."

Toedt expressed his gratitude, stating, "This award means a great deal to me. The Faculty of Tourism has shaped our industry over several decades, and many top managers have it as their alma mater."

Toedt's career began in his family's hotel business before he transitioned to the Customer Relationship Management sector. In 2005, he founded dailypoint, a company that leverages software innovation for the hospitality industry. He continues to share his expertise through teaching and writing, influencing both academic and professional spheres

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