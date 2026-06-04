 Dr. Michael Toedt receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2026 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2026 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now
Hospitality
Germany

Dr. Michael Toedt, founder and CEO of dailypoint, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the University of Applied Sciences in Munich. The accolade, presented by the Department of Tourism, recognises Toedt's significant impact on the hospitality industry and his dedication to educating future hoteliers. The award was conferred during the annual Graduation Gala at the Leonardo Hotel in Munich, attended by over 300 guests.

This prestigious award, only given twice before, highlights Toedt's extensive teaching career, his commitment to the academic institution, and his role as a mentor for aspiring leaders in the hotel industry. Previous recipients include Prof. Dr. Felix Kolbeck and the late Prof. Dr. Theo Eberhard, both of whom have made lasting contributions to the department.

The decision to honour Toedt was made in consultation with the Dean of Student Affairs, based on his outstanding evaluations from students and his influence as an entrepreneur and visionary. Dr. Burkhard von Freyberg, Professor of Hospitality Management, remarked, "Michael Toedt exemplifies innovation, entrepreneurship, and the successful transfer of knowledge between academia and practice."

Toedt expressed his gratitude, stating, "This award means a great deal to me. The Faculty of Tourism has shaped our industry over several decades, and many top managers have it as their alma mater."

Toedt's career began in his family's hotel business before he transitioned to the Customer Relationship Management sector. In 2005, he founded dailypoint, a company that leverages software innovation for the hospitality industry. He continues to share his expertise through teaching and writing, influencing both academic and professional spheres

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Awards | Germany | Hospitality
Tag:dailypoint | Michael Toedt | University of Applied Sciences in Munich

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
The Capital Hotel Unveils Fresh Look As Knightsbridge Sees Mixed Recovery In Luxury Market

The Capital Hotel Unveils Fresh Look As Knightsbridge Sees Mixed Recovery In Luxury Market

Avani Pattaya Resort Pivots To Tropical Oasis Theme As Pattaya Tourism Rebounds

Avani Pattaya Resort Pivots To Tropical Oasis Theme As Pattaya Tourism Rebounds

Experiential Elegant Stay at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

Experiential Elegant Stay at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

Ponant Explorations Pushes Into High Arctic As Luxury Travelers Seek Remote Frontiers

Ponant Explorations Pushes Into High Arctic As Luxury Travelers Seek Remote Frontiers

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Dr. Michael Toedt receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Michael Toedt, founder and CEO of dailypoint, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the University of Applied Sciences in Munich. The accolade, presented by the Department of Tourism, recognises Toedt's significant impact on the hospitality industry and his dedication to educating future hoteliers. The award was conferred during the annual Graduation Gala at the Leonardo Hotel in Munich, attended by over 300 guests.

This prestigious award, only given twice before, highlights Toedt's extensive teaching career, his commitment to the academic institution, and his role as a mentor for aspiring leaders in the hotel industry. Previous recipients include Prof. Dr. Felix Kolbeck and the late Prof. Dr. Theo Eberhard, both of whom have made lasting contributions to the department.

The decision to honour Toedt was made in consultation with the Dean of Student Affairs, based on his outstanding evaluations from students and his influence as an entrepreneur and visionary. Dr. Burkhard von Freyberg, Professor of Hospitality Management, remarked, "Michael Toedt exemplifies innovation, entrepreneurship, and the successful transfer of knowledge between academia and practice."

Toedt expressed his gratitude, stating, "This award means a great deal to me. The Faculty of Tourism has shaped our industry over several decades, and many top managers have it as their alma mater."

Toedt's career began in his family's hotel business before he transitioned to the Customer Relationship Management sector. In 2005, he founded dailypoint, a company that leverages software innovation for the hospitality industry. He continues to share his expertise through teaching and writing, influencing both academic and professional spheres

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Awards | Germany | Hospitality
Tag:dailypoint | Michael Toedt | University of Applied Sciences in Munich

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top