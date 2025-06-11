Dubai’s Queen Elizabeth 2 introduces two new heritage experiences

The Queen Elizabeth 2, one of Dubai’s most treasured landmarks and the only floating hotel of its kind in the region, recently unveiled two exceptional additions to its onboard heritage experience: QE2 Making Headlines and QE2 Majestic Moments.

The launch was officiated by Accor vice-president of operations for luxury brands Mark Sawkins and QE2 general manager Ferghal Purcelll.

Set against the backdrop of one of the most storied vessels in the world, these two installations provide guests and visitors with a deeper, more immersive encounter with the history of the QE2, a liner that defined an era of luxury ocean travel and hosted some of the greatest names of the 20th century.

More than a ship but a glorious experience

Purcell declared at the opening: “The QE2 is more than just a ship, it is a floating museum of memories, a vessel of stories that span generations. With these new attractions, we aim to bring our rich legacy to life, from her royal beginnings to her iconic status as a global voyager, in ways that are interactive, educational, and emotionally engaging.”

He added that, whether one is a maritime enthusiast, a student of history, or a curious traveller, the QE2 offers an experience like no other in the region.

Purcell concluded by saying: “With these additions, we invite guests to relive her most iconic moments and celebrate the timeless grandeur of maritime history right here in the heart of Dubai.”

Indeed, the Queen Elizabeth 2 continues to draw guests from around the world who wish to step into a chapter of history, and these new attractions mark the latest milestone in an ongoing effort to preserve, interpret, and celebrate the ship’s legacy.