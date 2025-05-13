Dusit’s Prachoom Tantiprasertsuk is new president of Thailand Incentive and Convention Association

Dusit International’s vice-president for operations and government Prachoom Tantiprasertsuk was recently appointed president of the Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA) for its 2025-2026 term.

With more than three decades of service to TICA, including her most recent role as the association’s vice-president and her distinguished track record in Thailand’s MICE sector, Tantiprasertsuk brings deep industry insight, a firm commitment to sustainability, and a collaborative spirit to the role.

Her appointment highlights Dusit International’s ongoing contribution to advancing Thailand’s tourism and hospitality landscape through strong leadership and values-driven engagement.

As she puts it: “I feel incredibly honoured to step up from Vice President of TICA and take on the role of president. At Dusit, I’ve always felt proud to represent a Thai brand on the global stage. Now, as TICA President, I also have the privilege of leading efforts to promote our beautiful country as a world-class MICE destination. Together with our partners across government, private, and international sectors, I will work to ensure Thailand remains top-of-mind for organisers worldwide.”

Stepping in, stepping forward

Tantiprasertsuk takes over from Sumate Sudasna Ayutthaya, who served as TICA president for 16 years.

Inspired by his visionary leadership, she is committed to preserving TICA’s strong reputation while continuing to promote transparency, professionalism, and the empowerment of future leaders.

Her appointment adds to a growing list of Dusit executives making meaningful contributions to the industry at both regional and global levels.

Tantiprasertsuk intends to integrate Dusit’s core pillars of graciousness (service, locality, well-being, and sustainability) into TICA’s national MICE strategy.

She said: “My goal for TICA is the same as my goal for Dusit: we won’t just keep up with competitors, we will lead them.”