edit x seven Setouchi Shodoshima opens in January 2026

Kasumigaseki Capital Co, Ltd announced that its consolidated subsidiary, fav hospitality group will soft open its new hotel edit x seven Setouchi Shodoshima in Shodoshima, Kagawa Prefecture on 26th January 2026.

The parties announced that reservations for the hotel are now open as of 5th November.

Located approximately one hour by ferry from Takamatsu Port, Shodoshima is the second-largest island in the Seto Inland Sea, blessed with rich natural surroundings of both sea and mountains.

The edit x seven Setouchi Shodoshima is set to open within this tranquil environment.

The property features 45 guest rooms, including several 120sqm suites, offering guests refined interiors and a serene atmosphere that ensures the utmost relaxation and comfort.

The hotel will also feature edén SETOUCHI, the first thermal spa on the island with sweeping ocean views.

The on-site restaurant will serve seasonal cuisine inspired by the abundant blessings of the Seto Inland Sea.

A luxuriously indulgent getaway

edén, a restaurant and thermal spring spa produced by the Salt Group in Katsuura, will debut within the scenic edit x seven Setouchi Shodoshima.

The restaurant, open from breakfast through dinner, will offer menus that celebrate the rich ingredients unique to Shodoshima.

Guests can enjoy seasonal seafood, island-grown vegetables, olive oil, and soy sauce, all crafted into modern and refined dishes that express the essence of the island.

Drawing on the Salt Group's extensive expertise in bathing and spa experiences, the property will also introduce Shodoshima's first authentic thermal spa.



The facility features a sauna accommodating up to 20 guests, equipped with an auto löyly system, a 1.2-meter-deep cold bath, an indoor bath, and an infinity pool that seamlessly blends with the sea.

Regardless of weather or season, guests can enjoy a tranquil and immersive retreat harmonized with the natural beauty of the Seto Inland Sea.



Through this integration of tasting the island and refreshing on the island, edén offers a holistic and elevated stay experience found nowhere else.