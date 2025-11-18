Making its first-ever appearance in aerial formation, the Emirates A350 starred in the spectacular 2025 Dubai Airshow opening flypast. Joined by the Emirates Boeing 777 and the iconic A380, the airline showcased its full fleet in flight for the first time since the A350’s arrival in November 2024.

Representing the UAE’s impressive aviation capabilities, the aerial performance consisted of a 60 aircraft formation, with Emirates headlining the commercial aviation fleet, followed by other UAE commercial airlines, and a fleet of military aircraft and helicopters.

The iconic Emirates A380 flew at an altitude of 500ft, followed by the Boeing 777 at 700 ft and finally the A350 flying at an altitude of 900ft. One of the Dubai Airshow’s most highly anticipated events, the stunning aerial display delighted thousands of attendees, as the formation soared above the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) runway.

Propelling the UAE’s aviation legacy forward, the Emirates section of the showcase was helmed by an all-Emirati team, from planning to piloting the aircraft. Captain Mubarak Al Mheiri flew the A380 at the head of formation, while Captain Ali Almarzooqi and Captain Rashed Murshed commanded the Boeing 777 and the A350 respectively. Captain Khalid Akram, Deputy Chief Pilot Boeing was on the Flight Control Committee team overseeing the entire commercial showcase.

Planning for the aerial display is extensive and requires coordination with the full aviation ecosystem, including several teams at the airline, the other UAE carriers, the UAE Ministry of Defence, the UAE Military, and Air Traffic Controllers and collaborating with the Dubai Air Show Flying Control Committee and both aviation authorities (DCAA and GCAA). Every minute detail was factored in – from the varying air traffic patterns and areas over flown to weather and wind conditions – to ensure a seamless performance.