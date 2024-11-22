Emirates has announced a fifth weekly flight on its Dubai – Antananarivo route, starting 13 December 2024 for a period of four weeks to meet demand from holidaymakers during the busy travel period. The additional weekly flight on Fridays will provide more capacity from the world’s fourth largest island nation to more than 1,800 seats in each direction per week and will support seasonal demand for travel.

Following the success of the launch of services to Madagascar in September, Emirates’ increase of capacity on its Dubai/Seychelles/Antananarivo route will help the airline to meet market demand and allow customers to enjoy greater flexibility, choice, and connectivity, when planning their travel.

Effective 13 December 2024 until 10 January 2025, flights EK707 and EK708 are scheduled to operate with timings as follows (all times are local):

Flight Departure Arrival EK707 (DXB/SEZ) 09:10 13:50 EK707 (SEZ/TNR) 15:20 17:05 EK708 (TNR/SEZ) 18:35 22:20 EK708 (SEZ/DXB) 23:50 04:20 (next day)

The temporary boost to capacity during the four-week period will complement Emirates’ services on EK707 and EK708, utilising Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and offering 360 seats on each flight, across First Class and Business Class in addition to Economy Class.

Boosting connectivity to the Seychelles and Madagascar provides more convenience for customers travelling between these countries and other popular destinations in Emirates’ network including the UAE, Sri Lanka, France and other select points in Europe, UK, mainland China and the U.S. With Madagascar’s populations being comprised of communities originating from Sri Lanka, France, China, and India, to name a few, the boosted capacity is expected to meet demand from travellers flying to these countries. Nationals of Seychelles can also enjoy the convenience of visa-free travel to Dubai, making it a popular destination for holidays and short stopovers.

Travellers flying with Emirates can enjoy the best experience in the sky with an unmatched culinary experience, thanks to regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs and complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages. Customers can sit back and relax with more than 6,500 channels of carefully curated global entertainment content featuring movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, audiobooks and more with ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.