Emirates celebrates 54th Eid Al Etihad

Spectators at the Emirates Dubai 7s were treated to a spectacular Emirates A380 low-level flypast over The Sevens Stadium to mark the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad. Taking off from Dubai International Airport, the aircraft made its approach over the stadium at 4:30pm, gliding past at an altitude of just 500 feet and delighting thousands of fans gathered for the region’s biggest sports and entertainment festival. Commanding the flight was Captain Mubarak Al Mheiri, Deputy Chief Pilot Airbus, supported by Captain Khalid Bin Sultan, Captain Philippe Lombet, and Captain Nabil Al Rustamani.

This year’s flypast continues Emirates’ long-standing tradition of celebrating Eid Al Etihad at the Emirates Dubai 7s, a tournament with more than five decades of history which has become the highlight of Dubai’s annual sporting calendar. The 2025 edition once again brings together world-class rugby action, numerous sports competitions, and vibrant music and family entertainment across an unforgettable Eid Al Etihad weekend.