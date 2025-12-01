 Emirates celebrates 54th Eid Al Etihad

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Emirates celebrates 54th Eid Al Etihad

With A380 flypast at Emirates Dubai 7s

Airlines and Aviation
United Arab Emirates

Spectators at the Emirates Dubai 7s were treated to a spectacular Emirates A380 low-level flypast over The Sevens Stadium to mark the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad. Taking off from Dubai International Airport, the aircraft made its approach over the stadium at 4:30pm, gliding past at an altitude of just 500 feet and delighting thousands of fans gathered for the region’s biggest sports and entertainment festival. Commanding the flight was Captain Mubarak Al Mheiri, Deputy Chief Pilot Airbus, supported by Captain Khalid Bin Sultan, Captain Philippe Lombet, and Captain Nabil Al Rustamani.

This year’s flypast continues Emirates’ long-standing tradition of celebrating Eid Al Etihad at the Emirates Dubai 7s, a tournament with more than five decades of history which has become the highlight of Dubai’s annual sporting calendar. The 2025 edition once again brings together world-class rugby action, numerous sports competitions, and vibrant music and family entertainment across an unforgettable Eid Al Etihad weekend.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Emirates celebrates 54th Eid Al Etihad

With A380 flypast at Emirates Dubai 7s

Spectators at the Emirates Dubai 7s were treated to a spectacular Emirates A380 low-level flypast over The Sevens Stadium to mark the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad. Taking off from Dubai International Airport, the aircraft made its approach over the stadium at 4:30pm, gliding past at an altitude of just 500 feet and delighting thousands of fans gathered for the region’s biggest sports and entertainment festival. Commanding the flight was Captain Mubarak Al Mheiri, Deputy Chief Pilot Airbus, supported by Captain Khalid Bin Sultan, Captain Philippe Lombet, and Captain Nabil Al Rustamani.

This year’s flypast continues Emirates’ long-standing tradition of celebrating Eid Al Etihad at the Emirates Dubai 7s, a tournament with more than five decades of history which has become the highlight of Dubai’s annual sporting calendar. The 2025 edition once again brings together world-class rugby action, numerous sports competitions, and vibrant music and family entertainment across an unforgettable Eid Al Etihad weekend.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top