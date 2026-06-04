 Emirates hosts sports celebration at Roland-Garros 2026

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Sports Tourism
United Arab Emirates

Emirates marked its enduring commitment to sports by hosting a celebration at Roland-Garros 2026, gathering notable figures from the sports industry. The event featured legendary athletes, including Arsenal FC ambassador Robert Pires, French tennis icon Gaël Monfils, and former NBA player Ronny Turiaf, among others. These sports figures were joined by key executives from major clubs and tournaments such as World Rugby, AC Milan, and the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Guests were treated to Emirates' renowned hospitality, enjoying multicourse meals, afternoon tea, and a Dom Pérignon champagne tasting. The airline's exclusive hospitality spaces at Roland-Garros, including the Emirates Lounge and Salon Philippe-Chatrier, offered premium experiences and exceptional views of the matches.

Emirates has been a steadfast supporter of sports since its first sponsorship in 1987 at a powerboat race in Dubai. Over the years, its sponsorship portfolio has expanded to include over 187 teams, tournaments, and events across various sports, from tennis and rugby to cricket and sailing. This extensive involvement allows Emirates to connect with global communities and celebrate shared passions among fans.

The airline's presence at Roland-Garros underscores its dedication to fostering sportsmanship and supporting local communities worldwide. As the tournament continues, Emirates will host more distinguished guests, further solidifying its role as a key player in the world of sports sponsorship

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Airlines and Aviation | Events | France | Sports Tourism | United Arab Emirates
Tag:Emirates | event sponsorships | Roland-Garros | The French Open

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Emirates hosts sports celebration at Roland-Garros 2026

Emirates marked its enduring commitment to sports by hosting a celebration at Roland-Garros 2026, gathering notable figures from the sports industry. The event featured legendary athletes, including Arsenal FC ambassador Robert Pires, French tennis icon Gaël Monfils, and former NBA player Ronny Turiaf, among others. These sports figures were joined by key executives from major clubs and tournaments such as World Rugby, AC Milan, and the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Guests were treated to Emirates' renowned hospitality, enjoying multicourse meals, afternoon tea, and a Dom Pérignon champagne tasting. The airline's exclusive hospitality spaces at Roland-Garros, including the Emirates Lounge and Salon Philippe-Chatrier, offered premium experiences and exceptional views of the matches.

Emirates has been a steadfast supporter of sports since its first sponsorship in 1987 at a powerboat race in Dubai. Over the years, its sponsorship portfolio has expanded to include over 187 teams, tournaments, and events across various sports, from tennis and rugby to cricket and sailing. This extensive involvement allows Emirates to connect with global communities and celebrate shared passions among fans.

The airline's presence at Roland-Garros underscores its dedication to fostering sportsmanship and supporting local communities worldwide. As the tournament continues, Emirates will host more distinguished guests, further solidifying its role as a key player in the world of sports sponsorship

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Airlines and Aviation | Events | France | Sports Tourism | United Arab Emirates
Tag:Emirates | event sponsorships | Roland-Garros | The French Open

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
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