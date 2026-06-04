Emirates hosts sports celebration at Roland-Garros 2026

Emirates marked its enduring commitment to sports by hosting a celebration at Roland-Garros 2026, gathering notable figures from the sports industry. The event featured legendary athletes, including Arsenal FC ambassador Robert Pires, French tennis icon Gaël Monfils, and former NBA player Ronny Turiaf, among others. These sports figures were joined by key executives from major clubs and tournaments such as World Rugby, AC Milan, and the All England Lawn Tennis Club.
Guests were treated to Emirates' renowned hospitality, enjoying multicourse meals, afternoon tea, and a Dom Pérignon champagne tasting. The airline's exclusive hospitality spaces at Roland-Garros, including the Emirates Lounge and Salon Philippe-Chatrier, offered premium experiences and exceptional views of the matches.
Emirates has been a steadfast supporter of sports since its first sponsorship in 1987 at a powerboat race in Dubai. Over the years, its sponsorship portfolio has expanded to include over 187 teams, tournaments, and events across various sports, from tennis and rugby to cricket and sailing. This extensive involvement allows Emirates to connect with global communities and celebrate shared passions among fans.
The airline's presence at Roland-Garros underscores its dedication to fostering sportsmanship and supporting local communities worldwide. As the tournament continues, Emirates will host more distinguished guests, further solidifying its role as a key player in the world of sports sponsorship
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