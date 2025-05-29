Emirates Skywards enhances partnership with Marriott Bonvoy

Emirates Skywards has enhanced its partnership with Marriott Bonvoy to offer members the opportunity to convert Miles to Points, and Points to Miles. The strategic partnership will unlock even more rewards for 35 million members worldwide, who can now enjoy seamless conversions.

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said: “Marriott Bonvoy offers one of the most fantastic hotel portfolios in the industry, and as one of the most valued and recognised loyalty programmes in the world – we’re thrilled to take our partnership to the next level. Our 35 million members have benefitted from this strategic partnership for more than 10 years – earning twice the rewards on flights and hotel stays. And we’ve now opened a world of new rewards with the option to convert Miles to Points. This means members can redeem Points towards stays at more than 30 hotel brands and over 10,000 destinations across 144 countries and territories.

At the same time, Marriott Bonvoy members can still enjoy converting Points to Miles to ‘fly better’ with Emirates to more than 140 destinations across the airline’s extensive network. We’re proud of our long-standing partnership and as two global brand leaders – we look forward to delivering more benefits, value, and the very best travel experiences for our members worldwide.”

Philip Andreopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer - EMEA, Marriott International commented: “It is great to see our strong partnership with Emirates Skywards expand, to be able to offer our Marriott Bonvoy members more unique and diverse travel experiences, along with personalised benefits that they can access across the globe. The addition of this new benefit reflects the shared vision and collaboration between the two programmes and brings a more holistic travel experience for all of our loyal members.”

The new benefit further enhances the already strong collaboration between both loyalty programmes, which currently offers Members the chance to earn twice the rewards on both flights and hotel stays. Members can earn Skywards Miles in addition to Marriott Bonvoy points for stays at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, and Marriott Bonvoy points in addition to Skywards Miles when flying with Emirates.

Here’s how it works

Enjoy earning twice the rewards on flights and hotel stays, including: 1 Skywards Mile for every USD 1 spent on eligible stays at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy (in addition to Marriott Bonvoy points); and 3 Marriott Bonvoy Points for every USD 1 spent when travelling with Emirates (in addition to earning Skywards Miles).

Convert 3 Marriott Bonvoy Points equivalent to 1 Skywards Mile, and as a bonus, enjoy 5,000 Skywards Miles for every 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points converted.

And starting from today, members can:

Convert 3 Skywards Miles to 2 Marriott Bonvoy Points, with a minimum requirement of 3,000 Miles.

To convert Skywards Miles to Marriott Bonvoy Points, simply visit emirates.com; log in using your Skywards credentials; enter your Marriott Bonvoy membership details; and simply, convert.

Award-winning loyalty programme

With 35 million members worldwide, Emirates Skywards continues to offer its members unmatched rewards and benefits. The loyalty programme was crowned ‘Best Global Airline Loyalty Program’ at the International Loyalty Awards 2025; ‘Platinum: Global Loyalty Programme’ and ‘Silver: Customer Experience Strategy’ at the Loyalty 360 Awards; and ‘World’s Leading Airline - Rewards Programme’ at the World Travel Awards 2024 - recognised for its extensive brand partnership portfolio and innovative offerings that enable members to ‘earn better’ and ‘spend better.’