Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of the NBA, offered youth in Paris last week an unforgettable experience with NBA Legend Joakim Noah. Showing 15 kids from a local organisation, Sport dans la Ville, in Paris the fundamentals of the game, Noah gave up-close and personal lessons around passing, shooting, rebounding and offered positive reinforcement and encouragement throughout the session.

Sport dans la Ville is dedicated to the social and professional integration of youth from disadvantaged neighbourhoods through sports. The kids also had the opportunity to interact with Jr. NBA coaches, participate in friendly games and take home keepsake photos at the end of the session.

As the Official Airline Partner and Title Partner of the Emirates NBA Cup, the airline connects fans with basketball through community programs and unique experiences. From supporting youth basketball clinics to creating memorable moments at NBA events, the partnership reflects Emirates’ commitment to bringing people together through sport.

The airline also welcomed NBA Legend Tony Parker earlier this week to its newly opened Travel Store in Paris, offering guests a chance to meet the player and take home signed merchandise.

The NBA Paris Games 2025 presented by Tissot took place from 23 to 25 January. Basketball fans enjoyed an immersive experience at the NBA House located in Carreau du Temple, with live entertainment, photo opportunities, merchandise giveaways, and a dedicated playground area for fans to interact with players. Fans also had the exciting opportunity to take part in the ‘Around the World Challenge’ at the Emirates booth, for a chance to win an authentic Emirates Wilson ball.

Emirates has been operating to France for more than 30 years. The airline currently serves Paris with 21 weekly flights, including 3 daily A380 flights; a daily A380 service to Nice; and a daily flight to Lyon utilising its Boeing 777 aircraft (upgraded to a daily A350 service starting from June 2025).