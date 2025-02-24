The installation of energy-efficient Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGL) systems has been completed at both Kirkwall and Inverness Airports. The projects, representing an investment of over £9 million, mark a significant milestone in Highlands and Islands Airports Limited’s commitment to sustainable operations and infrastructure enhancement.

The new AGL systems, which provide crucial visual guidance to pilots during landing, taxiing, and take off in low visibility and darkness, feature state-of-the-art LED technology. These upgrades ensure the airports remain compliant with Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) requirements while reducing energy consumption by up to 80% .

Both projects have now been delivered successfully, and the airports continue to operate efficiently and sustainably. Careful planning throughout the work period resulted in minimal disruption to flights and passengers.

Graeme Bell, Inverness Airport General Manager, said: “This project has delivered a modern, energy-efficient lighting system that strengthens our infrastructure while supporting our environmental objectives. It’s a crucial step to the airport remaining safe and sustainable for years to come.”

Jamie Conley, Kirkwall Airport Manager, commented: “The completion of this project is a major achievement for Kirkwall Airport. The new LED system not only enhances safety and operational compliance but also supports our wider efforts to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact.”

The projects reflect HIAL’s wider strategic goals to invest in sustainable technologies that secure the long-term safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility of its airport network.