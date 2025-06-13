 “Engagement is the heartbeat of corporate meetings”: Simone Seiler

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

“Engagement is the heartbeat of corporate meetings”: Simone Seiler

Professional Services help grow MICE, Innovation, in-person connection fuels industry’s future 

Reports
Global

The MICE industry continues to innovate in response to evolving expectations around budgets, digital efficiencies, and time-pressured attendees, according to the inaugural Global Trends Report* delivered by FCM Meetings & Events. 

The report, in partnership with Cvent and powered by fellow Flight Centre Travel Group business FCM Consulting, showed that corporate events had grown year-on-year globally since 2022.

“Professional services leads the charge when hosting events at 50 per cent, with more in-house planners than any other sector, likely because of event volume, audience, and cost management  considerations,” said Simone Seiler, Global General Manager, FCM Meetings & Events.

Driving connections that lead to innovation

“We found that 80 per cent of respondents say that engagement is the heartbeat of their corporate meetings, driving connections that lead to innovation – it's the secret ingredient that transforms  gatherings into extraordinary experiences.

“Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) are scaling up to add people, frequency, and dollars, and suggesting live events are being used strategically to build brands, connect with stakeholders, and  strengthen internal culture.

Online sourcing grows

“Across EMEA, 35 per cent of planners are putting their budget into bigger events, with 28 per cent  expecting to spend more on events in 2025.”

“Event planners today are embracing technology to boost efficiency and flexibility. As time and  budget limitations often hinder traditional site visits, there's a notable rise in the use of online  sourcing,” said Will Kataria, Senior Director, Country Head, Cvent Singapore.

“In media, tech, travel, and real estate, investing in engagement through corporate events fuels creativity and expands networks. These industries use gatherings to foster collaboration and  innovation, which are crucial for growth,” Seiler continued.

Focus on people engagement

“Notably, 56 per cent of respondents say meetings are primarily for people engagement, highlighting  the role of connectivity in driving success.

“In industries where customer experience is everything and competition is fierce, the emphasis on  human connection is dialled up. The real estate, travel, and financial industries are leading in this  space, with 60 per cent or more of meetings and events focusing on engagement.”

The results of the survey showed that almost 40 per cent of respondents did not have a clear view of  their meetings and events budget for this year.

Think different, think creative

“Big, small, or the unknown, one thing's clear: when the budget's blurry, planners need to get even  sharper,” Seiler said.  “That means thinking creatively, leaning on strong supplier relationships, and prioritising the stuff  that actually moves the needle, like experiences, impact, and memories, over glitz and gimmicks.

“But while many of the respondents are still in the dark about this year's budget, for those who do  have a read on it, it's showing cautious optimism.

“43 per cent say they're upping their investment by 10 per cent or more, and 39 per cent plan to  keep things steady. Not a massive change, nonetheless, enough to signal intent.”

The report found that globally, around 47 per cent of companies invested in medium-to-large-scale  events with between 50 to 150+ attendees, with more people usually equalling a greater spend.

APAC takes the lead

“Although the worldwide picture isn't uniform, Asia-Pacific (APAC) took the lead in 2024, with 47 per  cent of planners putting their budget into bigger events,” said Frits de Kok, EMEA General Manager,  FCM Meetings & Events.

“The Americas weren't far behind at 42 per cent, while Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) trailed at 35 per cent.

“APAC is scaling up with intention. Adding people, frequency, and dollars, suggesting live events are  being used strategically to build brands, connect with stakeholders, and strengthen internal culture. We will continue to watch the Americas region with interest, given the current tariff climate, but it’s  encouraging to see that domestic travel for business has increased slightly over the last two months.

“For planners elsewhere, it's a reminder that the bar is rising. The numbers tell us there's still plenty  of variety in approach, and smaller events aren't going anywhere. But they'll need to work harder to  deliver the same level of impact.”

With more focus on ‘bleisure’ than ever, Mr de Kok said incentive travel was a real drawcard for  employees looking for a new challenge.

“Incentive experiences and travel programs boost engagement, with 68 per cent of companies seeing  improved employee motivation and strengthened relationships as a key benefit,” he said.

Unique and personalised service for events

“For senior leaders looking to improve company culture, boost performance, retain talent, and  create strong teams, including an incentive travel program in their overall strategy is a good place to  start. More often than not, the benefits are qualitative, not quantitative.

“Looking ahead, it's clear that the industry's future growth will be defined by how well those deliver unique and personalised service, enable and encourage responsible travel choices, and design events  that are accessible and engaging on every level.”

The FCM Meetings & Events 2025 Trends Report tapped into the minds of planners across 28 countries and 22 industries.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

“Engagement is the heartbeat of corporate meetings”: Simone Seiler

Professional Services help grow MICE, Innovation, in-person connection fuels industry’s future 

The MICE industry continues to innovate in response to evolving expectations around budgets, digital efficiencies, and time-pressured attendees, according to the inaugural Global Trends Report* delivered by FCM Meetings & Events. 

The report, in partnership with Cvent and powered by fellow Flight Centre Travel Group business FCM Consulting, showed that corporate events had grown year-on-year globally since 2022.

“Professional services leads the charge when hosting events at 50 per cent, with more in-house planners than any other sector, likely because of event volume, audience, and cost management  considerations,” said Simone Seiler, Global General Manager, FCM Meetings & Events.

Driving connections that lead to innovation

“We found that 80 per cent of respondents say that engagement is the heartbeat of their corporate meetings, driving connections that lead to innovation – it's the secret ingredient that transforms  gatherings into extraordinary experiences.

“Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) are scaling up to add people, frequency, and dollars, and suggesting live events are being used strategically to build brands, connect with stakeholders, and  strengthen internal culture.

Online sourcing grows

“Across EMEA, 35 per cent of planners are putting their budget into bigger events, with 28 per cent  expecting to spend more on events in 2025.”

“Event planners today are embracing technology to boost efficiency and flexibility. As time and  budget limitations often hinder traditional site visits, there's a notable rise in the use of online  sourcing,” said Will Kataria, Senior Director, Country Head, Cvent Singapore.

“In media, tech, travel, and real estate, investing in engagement through corporate events fuels creativity and expands networks. These industries use gatherings to foster collaboration and  innovation, which are crucial for growth,” Seiler continued.

Focus on people engagement

“Notably, 56 per cent of respondents say meetings are primarily for people engagement, highlighting  the role of connectivity in driving success.

“In industries where customer experience is everything and competition is fierce, the emphasis on  human connection is dialled up. The real estate, travel, and financial industries are leading in this  space, with 60 per cent or more of meetings and events focusing on engagement.”

The results of the survey showed that almost 40 per cent of respondents did not have a clear view of  their meetings and events budget for this year.

Think different, think creative

“Big, small, or the unknown, one thing's clear: when the budget's blurry, planners need to get even  sharper,” Seiler said.  “That means thinking creatively, leaning on strong supplier relationships, and prioritising the stuff  that actually moves the needle, like experiences, impact, and memories, over glitz and gimmicks.

“But while many of the respondents are still in the dark about this year's budget, for those who do  have a read on it, it's showing cautious optimism.

“43 per cent say they're upping their investment by 10 per cent or more, and 39 per cent plan to  keep things steady. Not a massive change, nonetheless, enough to signal intent.”

The report found that globally, around 47 per cent of companies invested in medium-to-large-scale  events with between 50 to 150+ attendees, with more people usually equalling a greater spend.

APAC takes the lead

“Although the worldwide picture isn't uniform, Asia-Pacific (APAC) took the lead in 2024, with 47 per  cent of planners putting their budget into bigger events,” said Frits de Kok, EMEA General Manager,  FCM Meetings & Events.

“The Americas weren't far behind at 42 per cent, while Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) trailed at 35 per cent.

“APAC is scaling up with intention. Adding people, frequency, and dollars, suggesting live events are  being used strategically to build brands, connect with stakeholders, and strengthen internal culture. We will continue to watch the Americas region with interest, given the current tariff climate, but it’s  encouraging to see that domestic travel for business has increased slightly over the last two months.

“For planners elsewhere, it's a reminder that the bar is rising. The numbers tell us there's still plenty  of variety in approach, and smaller events aren't going anywhere. But they'll need to work harder to  deliver the same level of impact.”

With more focus on ‘bleisure’ than ever, Mr de Kok said incentive travel was a real drawcard for  employees looking for a new challenge.

“Incentive experiences and travel programs boost engagement, with 68 per cent of companies seeing  improved employee motivation and strengthened relationships as a key benefit,” he said.

Unique and personalised service for events

“For senior leaders looking to improve company culture, boost performance, retain talent, and  create strong teams, including an incentive travel program in their overall strategy is a good place to  start. More often than not, the benefits are qualitative, not quantitative.

“Looking ahead, it's clear that the industry's future growth will be defined by how well those deliver unique and personalised service, enable and encourage responsible travel choices, and design events  that are accessible and engaging on every level.”

The FCM Meetings & Events 2025 Trends Report tapped into the minds of planners across 28 countries and 22 industries.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand

https://www.customsouthparks.com/