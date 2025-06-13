“Engagement is the heartbeat of corporate meetings”: Simone Seiler

The MICE industry continues to innovate in response to evolving expectations around budgets, digital efficiencies, and time-pressured attendees, according to the inaugural Global Trends Report* delivered by FCM Meetings & Events.

The report, in partnership with Cvent and powered by fellow Flight Centre Travel Group business FCM Consulting, showed that corporate events had grown year-on-year globally since 2022.

“Professional services leads the charge when hosting events at 50 per cent, with more in-house planners than any other sector, likely because of event volume, audience, and cost management considerations,” said Simone Seiler, Global General Manager, FCM Meetings & Events.

Driving connections that lead to innovation

“We found that 80 per cent of respondents say that engagement is the heartbeat of their corporate meetings, driving connections that lead to innovation – it's the secret ingredient that transforms gatherings into extraordinary experiences.

“Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) are scaling up to add people, frequency, and dollars, and suggesting live events are being used strategically to build brands, connect with stakeholders, and strengthen internal culture.

Online sourcing grows

“Across EMEA, 35 per cent of planners are putting their budget into bigger events, with 28 per cent expecting to spend more on events in 2025.”

“Event planners today are embracing technology to boost efficiency and flexibility. As time and budget limitations often hinder traditional site visits, there's a notable rise in the use of online sourcing,” said Will Kataria, Senior Director, Country Head, Cvent Singapore.

“In media, tech, travel, and real estate, investing in engagement through corporate events fuels creativity and expands networks. These industries use gatherings to foster collaboration and innovation, which are crucial for growth,” Seiler continued.

Focus on people engagement

“Notably, 56 per cent of respondents say meetings are primarily for people engagement, highlighting the role of connectivity in driving success.

“In industries where customer experience is everything and competition is fierce, the emphasis on human connection is dialled up. The real estate, travel, and financial industries are leading in this space, with 60 per cent or more of meetings and events focusing on engagement.”

The results of the survey showed that almost 40 per cent of respondents did not have a clear view of their meetings and events budget for this year.

Think different, think creative

“Big, small, or the unknown, one thing's clear: when the budget's blurry, planners need to get even sharper,” Seiler said. “That means thinking creatively, leaning on strong supplier relationships, and prioritising the stuff that actually moves the needle, like experiences, impact, and memories, over glitz and gimmicks.

“But while many of the respondents are still in the dark about this year's budget, for those who do have a read on it, it's showing cautious optimism.

“43 per cent say they're upping their investment by 10 per cent or more, and 39 per cent plan to keep things steady. Not a massive change, nonetheless, enough to signal intent.”

The report found that globally, around 47 per cent of companies invested in medium-to-large-scale events with between 50 to 150+ attendees, with more people usually equalling a greater spend.

APAC takes the lead

“Although the worldwide picture isn't uniform, Asia-Pacific (APAC) took the lead in 2024, with 47 per cent of planners putting their budget into bigger events,” said Frits de Kok, EMEA General Manager, FCM Meetings & Events.

“The Americas weren't far behind at 42 per cent, while Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) trailed at 35 per cent.

“APAC is scaling up with intention. Adding people, frequency, and dollars, suggesting live events are being used strategically to build brands, connect with stakeholders, and strengthen internal culture. We will continue to watch the Americas region with interest, given the current tariff climate, but it’s encouraging to see that domestic travel for business has increased slightly over the last two months.

“For planners elsewhere, it's a reminder that the bar is rising. The numbers tell us there's still plenty of variety in approach, and smaller events aren't going anywhere. But they'll need to work harder to deliver the same level of impact.”

With more focus on ‘bleisure’ than ever, Mr de Kok said incentive travel was a real drawcard for employees looking for a new challenge.

“Incentive experiences and travel programs boost engagement, with 68 per cent of companies seeing improved employee motivation and strengthened relationships as a key benefit,” he said.

Unique and personalised service for events

“For senior leaders looking to improve company culture, boost performance, retain talent, and create strong teams, including an incentive travel program in their overall strategy is a good place to start. More often than not, the benefits are qualitative, not quantitative.

“Looking ahead, it's clear that the industry's future growth will be defined by how well those deliver unique and personalised service, enable and encourage responsible travel choices, and design events that are accessible and engaging on every level.”

The FCM Meetings & Events 2025 Trends Report tapped into the minds of planners across 28 countries and 22 industries.