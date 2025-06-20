 Enterprise attractions lag in distribution and tech adoption: Arival

Enterprise attractions lag in distribution and tech adoption: Arival

Reports
Global
The Colosseum is bathed in the warm light of sunset, enhancing its ancient glory and the serenity of the surrounding ruins
As summer season approaches, attractions companies are likely overlooking billions in revenue

 Arival, the business intelligence and events company for the in-destination experiences industry, in partnership with GetYourGuide, a premier online marketplace for tours and activities, announced the release of their comprehensive new report, “Inside Enterprise Attractions”, part of the Global Operator Landscape (3rd Ed.) report series.

This insightful report delves into the technology, distribution, and product operations of the world's largest visitor attractions, highlighting a critical disparity; while large attractions drive significant revenue, many are underperforming in key digital distribution and tech adoption, presenting substantial untapped opportunities.

The "Inside Enterprise Attractions" report provides an in-depth analysis of the trends shaping the attractions sector, from evolving ticketing systems to innovative product development.  It reveals that the 50 largest attractions studied, despite generating an estimated $20 billion in annual revenue, often lag behind smaller operators in adopting modern booking technology and optimizing online distribution.  For instance, more than half (54%) of the top 50 attractions still rely on direct sales through their own websites or physical ticket counters as their primary distribution channel, indicating a significant opportunity for growth through diversified online partnerships.

The report also highlights that only 38% of these attractions have fully integrated API connectivity with online travel agencies (OTAs), limiting their reach to a global audience. These figures underscore a massive untapped potential for increased revenue and broader visitor engagement.

"As the summer travel period rapidly approaches, there's an immense opportunity for attractions to truly capitalize on traveler demand," said Douglas Quinby, Co-Founder and CEO of Arival.  "Understanding the modern traveler's journey and optimizing digital distribution and connectivity isn't just about efficiency; it's about unlocking billions in potential revenue by effectively reaching and serving a global audience.  The insights in this report provide a clear roadmap for attractions to enhance their offerings and maximize their impact this season and beyond."

This report underscores the immense potential for attractions to leverage advanced technology and strategic distribution partnerships to enhance reach, streamline operations, and ultimately boost revenue.  The findings will be particularly relevant for tour operators and resellers seeking to build stronger relationships and demonstrate clear value to attractions, while being sensitive to their brand and operational constraints.

.

 

 

