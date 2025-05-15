Etihad Airways and TAP Air Portugal Launch a Frequent Flyer Partnership Agreement

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, and TAP Air Portugal, the national carrier of Portugal, have launched a frequent flyer partnership. The agreement enables members of both Etihad Guest and the TAP Miles&Go programme to earn and redeem their respective loyalty currency on either carrier.

Etihad Guest members are able to redeem their miles on flights, worldwide hotel stays and holidays, or shop from a variety of products from the Etihad Guest Reward Shop. TAP Miles&Go member miles can be spent on flights and a range of additional offers such as TAP Store items.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said: “We’re delighted to launch our frequent flyer partnership with TAP Air Portugal, offering our members even more ways to earn and redeem their miles across the airline’s network in the Americas, Europe and Africa. We’re devoted to expanding our Etihad Guest offering and rewarding our loyalty members wherever they travel. We look forward to welcoming TAP Miles&Go members on Etihad Airways and offering them the ability to earn or redeem their miles when they choose to travel across our expanding network.”

This partnership follows the strategic codeshare established between the carriers in 2023, unlocking enhanced connectivity for guests and offering more destinations and further choice through a fully global network. Networks of both airlines complement each other with destinations across North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. The codeshare allows Etihad Guest members to be rewarded for travel to destinations such as Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro and Cancun, whilst TAP Miles & Go members will be able to earn miles exploring Etihad’s expanding network with new destinations such as Chiang Mai, Hong Kong and Medan.

Pedro Flores Ribeiro, Director TAP Miles&Go, said: “It’s very exciting to be able to offer our TAP Miles&Go members the possibility of redeeming their miles with Etihad flights across a range of attractive destinations. We also welcome Etihad Guest members to discover TAP Air Portugal network and our warm Portuguese hospitality and service.”