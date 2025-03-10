Etihad Airways has announced 10 new Cadet Pilot scholarship places for internal candidates of all nationalities, in its newly established Employee Cadet Pilot programme. The new programme builds on the extraordinary success of the UAE National Cadet Programme launched last year which received more than 2000 applications.

Honouring the 145 nationalities within Etihad, the airline has rewarded 10 current staff members with the unique opportunity to make lateral career moves and embark on a full scholarship with Etihad’s two-year Employee Cadet Pilot programme.

Dr Nadia Bastaki, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Our growth strategy is driven by the increasing demand for skilled pilots. The Employee Cadet Pilot Programme plays a pivotal role in ensuring the next generation is equipped with the world-class skills and expertise needed to excel in the ever-evolving aviation industry.

“As an employer of choice in the UAE, we wanted to give opportunity to our employees to make lateral career moves within Etihad with fully paid scholarships.”

The ten members of staff are currently serving in different roles across the organisation including Cabin Crew and Flight Dispatch and will begin cadet pilot training once formalities have been completed. Etihad’s diverse workforce is represented in the eight different nationalities that make up the 10 candidates chosen.

Of the successful candidates, Etihad has selected seven females to join the scholarship programme, competing with nearly 600 applicants from within Etihad for one of the highly coveted places.

Dr Nadia added: “As the world comes together in support of International Women’s Day, it is fitting that we celebrate the diversity of our cadet pilot intake, with seven of the ten successful candidates being women. At Etihad, we’re proud to give flight to ambition with this incredible opportunity for internal candidates who have the determination to take their careers to new heights.”

All Cadets took part in a two-month rigorous application process with tests in English, mathematics, physics, and a Pilot Aptitude test, as well as psychometric evaluations and medical assessments.

The successful internal candidates were revealed on stage at Etihad’s annual employee engagement forum in front of 2,500 employees. On receiving the scholarship news, one of the selected women spoke of her pride to join the programme, “I am thrilled to be selected as one of the candidates because I can show my son that dreams really can come true.”

Captain Fahad Alseiari, Head of the Cadet Pilot Programme at Etihad Airways, said: “The primary objective of the Cadet Pilot Programme is to develop world-class pilots who align with Etihad Airways’ operational and safety standards. The programme sets the standard for pilot

training, blending comprehensive theoretical education with practical flying experience. By using the latest aircraft models and technologies, we ensure our cadets are well-prepared for the demands of modern aviation.”

“The two-year programme spans training in both the UAE and Spain, combining classroom-based learning with full flight simulator sessions. This ensures our graduates acquire the skills needed to meet Etihad’s high operational standards and contribute to our global success.”

This is the first time Etihad has launched an employee-only Cadet Pilot programme offering staff members a unique opportunity to change careers and pursue their ambition of becoming a pilot.

The Employee Cadet Pilot programme will continue to play a vital role in developing a sustainable pipeline of skilled talent to support Etihad’s growth and help maintain its position as a world-leading airline