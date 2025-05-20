Travel Daily Media

Etihad Airways unveils its Premium Sale

Premium cabin experiences to summer hotspots from just SAR 4,818

Airlines and Aviation
United Arab Emirates

Etihad Airways has launched an exclusive Premium sale, with up to 30% off on Business fares, offering travellers the chance to experience luxury travel at exceptional prices across its expanding global network.

Available until Wednesday 21 May, the offer features Business fares to sought-after summer destinations and our new destinations Sochi and Prague. These special fares starting from SAR 4,818 are valid for travel between 2 June 2025 and 30 Sep 2025.

Wei Jin, VP Revenue Management at Etihad Airways, said: “Summer is a time for unforgettable experiences, and we’re making luxury travel more accessible with these exceptional Premium Cabin offers. These Premium sale fares allow travellers to turn their dream summer holiday into reality, enjoying the comfort, space and personalised service that defines Etihad’s premium experience.”

The special promotion follows Etihad’s reveal of its new A321LR aircraft cabins, bringing the luxury Etihad is renowned for on its widebody fleet to short and medium-haul routes. The new aircraft features exclusive First Suites with private, enclosed spaces and spacious Business seats with fully-flat beds, transforming regional travel with Etihad’s signature premium experience.

Premium guests across the Etihad network enjoy à la carte dining, access to dedicated lounges, and the airline’s signature hospitality.

When booking flights with Etihad, guests have the option to add a stopover in Abu Dhabi and select a complimentary hotel stay of up to two nights in a range of premier hotels across the city as part of the online booking process.

Customers can secure these limited-time premium fares through etihad.com, the Etihad Airways mobile app, or via travel agents

 

