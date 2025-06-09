 Etihad and Ethiopian Airlines’ codeshare agreement takes off

Etihad and Ethiopian Airlines’ codeshare agreement takes off

The agreement seeks to boost connectivity between Africa and the Middle East

Airlines and Aviation
United Arab Emirates

Etihad and Ethiopian Airlines activated their codeshare agreement today, 9th June, in a bid to strengthen connectivity between Africa and Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. 

This bilateral partnership enhances global travel opportunities for guests, with seats available to book now. 

Ethiopian will start services from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) to Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) on 15th July, and Etihad Airways introducing daily flights to Addis Ababa starting 8th October.

This is the first step ahead of implementation of the groundbreaking Joint Venture agreed between Etihad and Ethiopian earlier this year, unlocking greater travel opportunities for passengers across both networks.

Simplified journeys

The codeshare lets guests simplify their journeys by making a single booking with one check-in process at the start and the added convenience of having their baggage transferred to their final destination.

According to Etihad’s chief revenue and commercial officer Arik De: “By leveraging our combined networks, we are unlocking seamless travel opportunities between Africa and Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Easy connections via Abu Dhabi and Addis Ababa, will enhance flexibility, boosting trade and tourism, and delivering unparalleled travel experiences to guests of both airlines."

Through the partnership, Etihad passengers will gain access to Ethiopian Airlines' extensive African network, with connections via Addis Ababa to 55 destinations across 33 countries, including Entebbe, Kinshasa, Kigali, Lusaka, Harare, and Victoria Falls expanding their travel options across the continent.

At the same time, Ethiopian Airlines passengers can book itineraries connecting to Etihad-operated flights through Abu Dhabi, with onward service to 20 key destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East including Sydney, Krabi, Colombo and Phnom Penh.

As part of its commitment to Africa’s growing demand for air travel, Etihad is significantly expanding its network in 2025, introducing new destinations and increased frequencies to strengthen links across the continent.

