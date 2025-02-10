Etihad Airways is increasing the frequency of its newly launched Atlanta route, moving from four flights a week to daily operations starting November 1. This adjustment comes in response to high demand since the route’s initial launch announcement.

The direct connection between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) is the only non-stop link between the UAE and Atlanta, providing travelers with greater flexibility and convenience. The route will be operated using the Airbus A350-1000, featuring 44 Business Class seats and 327 Economy seats, promising a premium in-flight experience.

Jurriaan Stelder, Etihad’s SVP of Network and Alliances, commented: “The strong response to our Atlanta route has encouraged us to expand it to a daily service, allowing seamless connections to major South Asian cities and enhancing travel options for business and leisure passengers.”

Additionally, passengers traveling from Abu Dhabi benefit from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance facility, enabling them to complete immigration formalities before departure, streamlining their arrival in the U.S.