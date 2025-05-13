Etihad releases traffic stats for April 2025

United Arab Emirates (UAE) national carrier Etihad Airways just released its traffic statistics for April 2025, demonstrating continued strong growth and performance.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) national carrier Etihad Airways just released its traffic statistics for April 2025, demonstrating continued strong growth and performance.

The airline welcomed 1.7 million guests during the month, showing a 21 percent increase compared to the same period last year, as Etihad’s upward trajectory continued.

The airline recorded a passenger load factor of 89 percent in April, a significant improvement from 84 percent in April 2024, while maintaining its expanded capacity and increased operating fleet size.

Year-to-date, Etihad has welcomed 6.7 million passengers, one million more than the same period in 2024, keeping the airline firmly on track to exceed 21 million passengers in 2025.

An exceptional month

Airline chief executive Antonoaldo Neves remarked that April proved to be another exceptionally strong month for Etihad.

Neves said: “With almost seven million guests flown in the first four months alone, we’re building strong momentum toward another record-breaking year. Our April load factor of 89 percent shows customers continue to choose Etihad for our quality of service, network, and overall value. We’re now on track to carry more than 21 million guests in 2025, more than ever before in our history”.

Neves concluded by saying that, as Etihad moves into the hectic summer travel season, the airline will remain focused on its growth strategy even as it continues to offer its guests a truly exceptional travel experience.