Europe Dominates the Global Passport Index 2025 as UK and US Lose Ground

Global Citizen Solutions (“GCS”), an advisory firm in citizenship and residency planning, released its Global Passport Index 2025 highlighting a decisive shift in global mobility leadership driven by governance, innovation, and institutional trust as well as regional integration. Europe remains the undisputed global leader, holding nine of the top ten positions, with Sweden retaining the number one spot for a second consecutive year.

Unlike single-metric passport rankings, GCS’s Global Passport Index measures not only where citizens can travel, but how well they can live and invest once they get there. It assesses passports across three dimensions—Enhanced Mobility, Quality of Life, and Investment Attractiveness—offering a more comprehensive picture of the life and opportunities a country and its passport provide, beyond visa-free travel.

While the United Kingdom (#8) remains among the top global performers, the data shows that smaller nations such as Ireland (#7) and Switzerland (#2) continue to climb by pairing openness with policy coherence and innovation strength. Estonia (+16 places) and Croatia (+7) are among the fastest risers, demonstrating how digital governance and EU integration can rapidly elevate a country’s global standing.

“Europe’s sustained dominance in the Index reflects the power of stable governance, innovation ecosystems, and regional integration,” said Dr. Laura Madrid Sartoretto, Lead Researcher at GCS’ Global Intelligence Unit. “For the UK, maintaining strong institutional trust and investment competitiveness will be essential to preserve its influence in a changing global mobility landscape.”

The Global Passport Index underscores how the meaning of passport power is evolving—from a measure of access to a reflection of how nations enable long-term stability, opportunity, and quality of life for their citizens.

The Anglosphere, once at the centre of passport power, is witnessing a collective retreat (with the exception of Ireland). The United States suffered an unprecedented 13-place fall—its sharpest drop in the Index’s history—while the UK and other English-speaking nations have lost ground amid rising political polarisation, infrastructure strains, and tightening migration frameworks.

In contrast, a new generation of agile nations is reshaping global mobility. Singapore remains the world’s only non-European passport in the top 10 with disciplined governance, global connectivity, and financial influence shows how a small state can project strength far beyond its borders. Caribbean citizenship-by-investment nations have also achieved collective gains (+14, +10, +8, +4), rewarded for compliance reforms and regional cooperation that have enhanced both credibility and investor appeal.