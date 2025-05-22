Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

The Boutique Hotel Series: The Summit Bangkok

Ready to redefine hospitality?

The Boutique Hotel Series: The Summit 2025 kicks off soon at the iconic Sukhothai Bangkok, and there’s still time to grab your seat among the industry’s most visionary minds.

Running under the theme “Innovating for the Future of Boutique Hospitality,” this two-day summit (May 28–29) brings together leading hoteliers, developers, designers, and next-gen entrepreneurs. Expect powerful panels on experiential design, wellness retreats, floating hotels, and the shifting soul of luxury—plus fresh perspectives from boutique insiders like Jason Friedman, Jinou Park, Christian de Boer, and Renae Leith-Manos.

Whether you’re building a brand, running a retreat, or curating unforgettable guest experiences, this is your moment to connect, create, and be inspired.

Register now and join the summit that’s shaping the future of boutique hospitality.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

The Boutique Hotel Series: The Summit Bangkok

Ready to redefine hospitality?

The Boutique Hotel Series: The Summit 2025 kicks off soon at the iconic Sukhothai Bangkok, and there’s still time to grab your seat among the industry’s most visionary minds.

Running under the theme “Innovating for the Future of Boutique Hospitality,” this two-day summit (May 28–29) brings together leading hoteliers, developers, designers, and next-gen entrepreneurs. Expect powerful panels on experiential design, wellness retreats, floating hotels, and the shifting soul of luxury—plus fresh perspectives from boutique insiders like Jason Friedman, Jinou Park, Christian de Boer, and Renae Leith-Manos.

Whether you’re building a brand, running a retreat, or curating unforgettable guest experiences, this is your moment to connect, create, and be inspired.

Register now and join the summit that’s shaping the future of boutique hospitality.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top