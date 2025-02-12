Exoticca, the tech-driven multi-day tour platform, has locked in €25 million in funding to fuel its cutting-edge AI technology and expand its footprint in key global markets. The funding, provided as a venture debt facility from BBVA Spark, follows the company’s recent €60 million Series D round led by Quadrille Capital.

This fresh capital will accelerate the development of the Barcelona-based company’s proprietary AI algorithms, designed to seamlessly sync trip components, personalize recommendations, optimize pricing strategies, and automate itinerary creation. By bridging the digital gap in multi-day travel planning, Exoticca aims to offer travelers a seamless, fully integrated booking experience at competitive prices.

“Our vision has always been to revolutionize complex, multi-location trips through digitalization,” said Pere Vallès, CEO of Exoticca. “With this funding, we have even greater flexibility to innovate and scale, particularly in North America, where we already generate over 75% of our business.”

BBVA Spark, which previously backed Exoticca with €4 million, is doubling down on its support. “Exoticca exemplifies how technology can redefine the traditional travel booking model,” said Miguel Ángel Alcalá, head of BBVA Spark in Spain. “By digitizing a once offline-dominated market, Exoticca is unlocking new opportunities for global travelers.”