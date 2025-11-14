Fastjet partners with WorldTicket by GO7

Fastjet, the Zimbabwean multi-award-winning regional airline, and WorldTicket by GO7, a global airline distribution solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership to enhance ticketing, connectivity, and international visibility across Southern Africa.

Through this collaboration, fastjet’s flights are now available for booking via WorldTicket’s W2-365 platform, giving travel agents worldwide access to the airline’s domestic and regional services. The partnership enables fastjet to grow international sales and connectivity without the need for traditional BSP membership or complex GDS infrastructure.

Fastjet operates domestic routes connecting Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls, alongside regional flights to South Africa and Zambia. By joining the W2-365 network, fastjet strengthens its ability to connect communities, key business hubs, and leisure destinations across Southern Africa and beyond.

WorldTicket by GO7’s W2 Ticketing solution empowers airlines to sell in over 190 BSP and non-BSP markets and connect with more than 100,000 IATA-accredited travel agencies worldwide. The platform offers automated, risk-free payment settlement, interline-ready connectivity with 85+ partner carriers, and fully secure transactions with minimal technology and administrative overhead.

"This partnership represents a major step forward for fastjet as we expand our international reach," said Vivian Ruwaya, Chief Commercial Officer at fastjet Zimbabwe. "By leveraging WorldTicket by GO7’s W2-365 platform, we can make air travel in Africa more accessible, convenient, and affordable, while maintaining our commitment to safety and exceptional service."

Peer Winter, Chief Distribution Officer at GO7, added: "Fastjet’s integration into W2-365 showcases the power of digital distribution solutions to remove traditional barriers. Our platform allows airlines to grow globally and tap into markets previously out of reach, without heavy infrastructure or complex BSP requirements."