Finnair to offer a record number of flights to Lapland next winter

Next winter, Finnair will offer a record amount of capacity to Finnish Lapland and will increase weekly frequencies to the popular winter destinations Rovaniemi, Ivalo and Kittilä. The additional services are concentrated on the busiest travel days around the weekend, when most of the rental cottages have their changeover day, for example.

“We are happy to be able to offer our customers even more comprehensive connections to all our Lapland destinations throughout the winter. The additional flights will be focused especially on the high season from December to February, but we have also added flights in March, thus supporting the whole winter travel season”, says Perttu Jolma, Vice President, Network, Finnair.

Finnair, also known as Santa’s official airline, will have up to 72 weekly flights to Rovaniemi next winter, 10 flights more than last winter. During the busiest season, the airline will fly to Rovaniemi up to 16 times a day on Saturdays and 14 times a day on Sundays.

Kittilä, which is popular among travellers heading to, for example, Levi and Ylläs, will have up to 41 weekly flights this winter, seven flights more than last winter. During the busiest weeks, Finnair flies to Kittilä up to eight times a day on Saturdays and Sundays. Finnair’s northernmost Finnish destination, Ivalo, will be operated up to 33 times a week, with additional flights on Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition to Lapland, Finnair will also add two additional frequencies for Saturday and one for Sunday to Kuusamo, a popular winter destination in Eastern Finland.