 Frasers Hospitality rethinks staff enablement with cutting-edge technologies

Frasers Hospitality rethinks staff enablement with cutting-edge technologies

Frasers Hospitality joined Google Cloud's AI Cloud Takeoff (AI CTO) programme and collaborated with Kyndryl

Technology
Singapore

Frasers Property Group’s business unit Frasers Hospitality continues to boost its service quality through both human resource training and the use of state of the art technologies.

That said, Frasers Hospitality joined Google Cloud’s AI Cloud Takeoff (AI CTO) programme and collaborated with Kyndryl, a Google Cloud partner, to develop a practical AI agent-based SOP creation and knowledge base app. 

Built using Google Cloud's Firebase Studio, Vertex AI platform, and natively-multimodal Gemini API, the app automatically analyzes best practice training videos to generate SOP documents and Business Process Model and Notation 2.0 (BPMN) flowcharts. 

These are reviewed by managers and made available to staff as training modules via the app’s knowledge base. 

To ensure accessibility across Frasers Hospitality’s multinational workforce, the app includes a built-in translation feature powered by Google Cloud’s Translation API.

Why such technologies are necessary

Given how every detail, from room upkeep to staff attentiveness, directly influences guest satisfaction, reviews, brand reputation, and occupancy rates, the company sees a need to onboard and train new team members simultaneously. 

This demand is further driven by Frasers Hospitality’s commitment to staff development, making ongoing training a critical and continually evolving priority. 

This process is made more complex by frequent updates to in-room amenities, such as coffee machines or washers, to meet modern expectations. 

Each new appliance requires new installation and maintenance procedures for regular upkeeping. 

Manually updating standard operating procedures (SOPs) across diverse properties and languages is time-intensive.
That said, the new digital solution has been initially rolled out for Frasers Hospitality properties in Singapore and will be progressively rolled out across Southeast Asia. 

Indeed, Frasers Hospitality has earned numerous industry accolades that recognize its dedication to curating exceptional guest experiences. The implementation of its latest solution reinforces this commitment.

As Frasers Property managing director for group digital and technology Ian Loe puts it: “With Google Cloud’s easy-to-use software components and its Gemini 2.5 Flash model performing exceptionally well without fine-tuning, we went from solution ideation to production in just six weeks. The ability to quickly generate and disseminate easy-to-digest procedural documents from videos has fundamentally reshaped our approach to training. It has enabled us to transition to a scalable and structured staff development program that ensures a consistent guest experience across our hospitality portfolio. We’re also exploring its use in facilities management across our wider multi-asset class portfolio.”

Looking ahead, Frasers Hospitality is piloting a feature that transforms text-based SOPs into motion graphics with voiceovers, recognizing that visual formats can enhance learning for certain staff. This next phase remains exploratory and focused on practical outcomes.

