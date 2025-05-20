GMCVB achieves Certified Accessible Destination Status Through Partnership with “Wheel the World”

GMCVB is producing a series of new accessibility-focused videos as part of a broader destination campaign.

In celebration of National Accessibility Day, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) partners with Wheel the World, designating Greater Miami and Miami Beach as a Certified Accessible Destination. This milestone further cements the destination’s leadership in inclusive travel, reaffirming its commitment to providing welcoming, barrier-free experiences for all visitors—regardless of ability.

“Greater Miami and Miami Beach has long been committed to ensuring a sense of welcome and accessibility for all travellers,” said David Whitaker, President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Our partnership with Wheel the World is another powerful proof point of that leadership—further expanding the tools and resources available to visitors with disabilities so they can fully experience everything our destination has to offer.”

Wheel the World, a global leader in accessible travel, offers detailed, verified information on lodging, activities, and transportation tailored to travellers with disabilities. Miami is currently one of Wheel the World’s most booked destinations, with strong demand from travellers seeking trustworthy accessibility across accommodations and experiences.

As of today, 30 properties in Greater Miami and Miami Beach have been mapped by Wheel the World using its digital accessibility assessment tools, with more to come as the partnership expands. A growing number of hotels are also undergoing on-site inspections as part of the Verified Destination programme, designed to ensure in-person verification of accessibility features.

In addition, the GMCVB is producing a series of new accessibility-focused videos as part of a broader destination campaign. These videos will spotlight inclusive experiences and help travellers plan their visit with confidence, further enhancing the accessibility journey online and on the ground.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Verified Hotel Listings: Wheel the World has mapped 30 properties in Miami and is actively working to expand this number. Through its Verified Destination programme, the platform offers in-depth information travellers can trust.

Guarantee for Peace of Mind: Wheel the World provides a unique promise — if travellers don’t receive the accessible room they booked, they get their money back — reaffirming confidence in every stay.

Elevated Visitor Planning Tools: Travellers can explore listings with detailed filters for room layouts, step-free access, adaptive equipment, and more.

Growing Cultural Representation: Local cultural institutions and attractions will soon appear on Wheel the World’s dedicated Miami destination page, helping visitors connect with Miami’s rich arts and culture.

Comprehensive Marketing Rollout: This partnership is part of a broader campaign, including new video content and messaging that will be unveiled during GMCVB’s State of the Industry event later this month.

“Our goal has always been to empower people with disabilities to explore the world without limits,” said Álvaro Silberstein, Co-founder & CEO of Wheel the World. “What makes this partnership so meaningful is that it’s not just symbolic — it’s practical. From verified hotel rooms to accessible experiences, travellers now have the confidence to fully enjoy Miami.”

This initiative aligns with the GMCVB’s broader sustainability and inclusion strategy, complementing programmes such as Green Key Global Certification for eco-conscious travel and the IBCCES Autism Certification, which supports neurodiverse travellers and their families.

